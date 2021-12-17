X
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

India

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

The indigenous people he served have already declared the Jesuit priest a martyr saint of the people

John Dayal

John Dayal

Published: December 17, 2021 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: December 17, 2021 10:27 AM GMT

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

People hold a poster outside the church during a memorial Mass for Jesuit priest and rights activist Father Stan Swamy in Mumbai, India, on July 6. (Photo: AFP)

Persecution may rage, casting its shadow on the Christmas season, but hope lives in many a heart that the New Year will perhaps see the beginning of the canonical process leading to the eventual canonization of Father Stan Swamy.

The Jesuit priest died a prisoner of the government on July 5 after being arrested on a false accusation that he was conspiring against the Indian state.

Nurturing such hope are not just Catholic or even the Adivasis or tribal people that Father Stan loved so much. They carried his ashes from Mumbai where he was cremated to Ranchi in Jharkhand, his karma-bhoomi, the place where he spent the last several decades of his life.

The Adivasis have already declared him a martyr saint of the people. For them, a formal announcement from Rome, whenever it comes, will be just an official confirmation.

Among the many hoping for such news are atheists, Hindus and people of other faiths, among them teachers, writers and activists.

Many are not familiar with the religious process through which men and women are raised to sainthood. But they have heard about another Indian, the Tamil Devasahayam, who was martyred for his faith. And they now know that Pope Francis has been invited to visit India by no less than the prime minister and may possibly, just possibly, come to this land some time in the new year.

Father Stan was part of every anti-displacement movement that took place in Jharkhand in the last three decades and participated in almost every meeting, march, rally and sit-in protest

Adding to this is the decision of the Society of Jesus to continue the fight in the Indian courts to exonerate Father Stan’s name from the slur of his arrest and incarceration, which eventually led to his death.

The ailing 84-year-old Jesuit died on the day Bombay High Court was hearing his lawyers’ petition for his release on medical grounds. He had been repeatedly denied such bail by special courts even though he was in an advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease and could barely hold a glass of water.

Eminent Adivasi scholar, writer and activist Gladstone Dungdung, who knew the Catholic priest well, recalls that in the 1980s, when Father Stan encountered Adivasis in Jharkhand, he found that millions of them were alienated from their land, territory and resources under the guise of national development.

“The Indian state had made them resourceless, homeless and impoverished. Unauthorized displacement, corporate land grab, loss of identity and culture, migration, trafficking, police torture, false implication by the forest department, etc. were some of the core issues haunting Adivasis,” he writes.

Father Stan was part of every anti-displacement movement that took place in Jharkhand in the last three decades and participated in almost every meeting, march, rally and sit-in protest. I would say that he was one who bravely used the fundamental right to freedom of expression at a time when democracy was found to be in deficit and when there was no space for dissent.

Governments did not like that the priest fought against the brutal killings, rapes, torture, custodial crimes and false implication of thousands of innocent Adivasis by security forces after they were branded as Naxalite rebels. His mediums of intervention were democratic, constitutional and non-violent.

G. Devasahayam is one of India’s best-known administrators. He was an officer in the army before joining the elite Indian Administrative Services and was among the first to raise the demand for sainthood for Father Stan.

He said: “In the Indian context, it is the tribals who are the most materially poor, oppressed and repressed, despised and ignored. It is among these ‘lesser children of God’ that Father Stan Swamy worked for 30 years and paid the price with his life for standing up to their constitutional, land, forest and labor rights. Bagicha, the NGO Stan helped found, took up the case of Adivasi youths languishing in prison for years as ‘under-trials’ after being dubbed as Naxals. This antagonized the state and police authorities. Hence the ‘institutional killing’ of this 84-year-old Jesuit priest.”

International journalist N. Jayram, who reported for long years from Beijing, China, and now lives in Bengaluru, says: “Some people in India have called for campaigning for the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Father Stan Swamy (Stanislaus Lourduswamy). That will not happen as the Nobel Foundation resolved in 1974 not to award any posthumously.

“However — and here I speak with some trepidation as a non-Catholic and, in fact, as an atheist but as someone who celebrates the presence of peoples of different faiths in our midst as well as their constitutionally guaranteed right to profess their faiths — perhaps the Vatican could be appealed to, to beatify Father Stan, leading to his canonization, i.e. proclamation as a saint, for that he was in the eyes of many.

“Father Stan also deserves a Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the Indian state (including posthumously) but as that’s also not going to happen under the current dispensation, could we at least aim for what is possible? Such as the Catholic Church’s canonization of the true saint, whose presence we’d been blessed within our midst, that Father Stan Swamy was?”

Stan was a modern-day prophet who not only preached the good news but also vehemently denounced the ills that plagued society

Father Cedric Prakash, a Jesuit of the Gujarat Province who has received awards from France and India for his work in human rights, says: “Stan Swamy was a Jesuit priest who walked the talk. Like his Master Jesus, he was in the midst of people — struggling with them; accompanying them in their quest for a more just, humane, equitable and dignified life. Father Stan, as Pope Francis would put it, ‘smelled of the sheep.’

“The Adivasis were convinced of his sincerity and relentless commitment to ensure that they got their legitimate rights. They regarded him as a saint. That is why today his name together with their holy ancestors is etched on the Pathalgadi. His death whist still in custody is institutional murder — martyrdom.”

Father Sunny Jacob, another Jesuit of Stan’s parent Jamshedpur Province and currently in Ireland with the society’s global education systems, says: “Even when he was affected by Parkinson's disease, his indomitable spirit, his love for the poor, his deep understanding of Jesus, his enviable humility, his ability to network for a cause of the poor and his visionary approach were unmatchable.

"Stan was a modern-day prophet who not only preached the good news but also vehemently denounced the ills that plagued society. Stan, for me, is a saint of our time, a victim of the oppressive structures, a martyr of our time, who is a symbol of commitment, faith and human rights.”

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA News
