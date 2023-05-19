News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priest quits ministry to clean up Church

Father Ajimon Puthiyapramabil from Thamarassery diocese wants to follow his prophetic mission like Christ

Indian priest quits ministry to clean up Church

Father Ajimon Puthiyapramabil quit active parish ministry to raise voice against the practices in the Church that are against the teachings of Christ like a prophet. (Photo supplied)

UCAN News reporter

By UCAN News reporter

Published: May 19, 2023 11:19 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2023 11:21 AM GMT

A Catholic priest in India has quit pastoral ministry saying he wants to clean up his Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, which he alleged deviated from the teachings of Christ. 

Father Ajimon Puthiyapramabil of Thamarassery diocese in southern Kerala state announced his decision on May 13 to pursue what he calls the “prophetic mission” of Christ.

“…But from today I am entering the prophetic mission, one of the missions of the Christian priesthood,” the 46-year-old priest said in a letter to the parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Mukkom where he last served.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The Syro-Malabar Church based in Kerala witnessed a series of scandals in the past three years including court cases and street protests involving priests and bishops. Lack of financial transparency and a protracted liturgical dispute were top among them.  

“I took this decision after two years of discernment,” Father Puthiyapramabil told UCA News on May 19.

“I know I cannot speak up my mind being in a parish ministry, therefore, I decided to quit. It does not mean that I quit my priesthood,” he added.

Father Joice Vayalil, vicar-general of the diocese, however, said the diocese was not aware of the priest's decision.

“We were not aware of the plans of Father Puthiyapramabil,” Father Vayalil told UCA News on May 19.

“We have contacted him and will soon decide the future course of action," the diocesan official said.

Puthiyapramabil said he will continue to be a Catholic priest but "my way of life will be slightly different from what it used to be,” the priest said.

“The Christian Churches in Kerala, especially the Syro-Malabar Church, are going through a great decline,” said the priest's letter addressed to his parishioners.

The Syro-Malabar Church is one of the 22 Eastern rite Catholic Churches in full communion with the Catholic Church.

“Today's leadership is walking far away from the way of Christ. Man-made liturgical laws are given more importance over God's laws of love and mercy,” he observed, referring to the ongoing row in the Church of some 5 million Catholics. 

Among its 35 dioceses, the largest Ernakulam-Angamlay archdiocese with more than half a million believers has refused to adopt the uniform Order of the Mass approved by the Synod, the highest decision-making body, in August 2021. 

The priest expressed anguish over the closure of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Dec. 24 following a physical fight over the liturgical dispute inside the cathedral.

He also referred to the criminal cases faced by the Church's Major Archbishop Cardinal George Allencherry, head of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church, in connection with the sale of some Church land.

The Church leaders are involved in criminal cases, do not follow the teachings of Christ, and also do not lead a humble life, he said.

The 78-year-old cardinal faces 14 criminal cases in different courts in Kerala state in connection with the sale of lands that reportedly incurred a loss of US$10 million to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. However, the cardinal has denied any wrongdoing. 

“I will raise my voice against the practices in the Church that are against the teachings of Christ like a prophet.”

He said he is aware that his decision would deprive him of the security of a Catholic priest. "I also know that this is the way of the cross. But I cannot turn away from Christ's invitation. It is that powerful,” the priest wrote in the letter.

Puthiyapramabil admitted that there are many saintly priests but they are afraid to speak up, fearing retribution.

He also accused the leadership of not giving adequate space to nuns and women in decision-making bodies of the Church, ignoring inclusiveness.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Changing the Japanese narrative of parenthood Changing the Japanese narrative of parenthood
Indian priest quits ministry to clean up Church Indian priest quits ministry to clean up Church
Survivors struggle as Cyclone Mocha pummels Myanmar, Bangladesh Survivors struggle as Cyclone Mocha pummels Myanmar, Bangladesh
Poverty drives maternal mortality in the Philippines Poverty drives maternal mortality in the Philippines
Korean group bestows rights award on jailed HK activist Korean group bestows rights award on jailed HK activist
The European Soul and Prophetic Reception: Francis’ trip to Hungary The European Soul and Prophetic Reception: Francis’ trip to Hungary
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Archdiocese of Tokyo

Archdiocese of Tokyo

In a land area of 7,349 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Tokyo and Chiba

Read more
Archdiocese of Daegu

Archdiocese of Daegu

In a land area of 9,129 square kilometers, the Daegu archdiocesan territory includes Daegu Metropolitan City, and

Read more
Diocese of My Tho

Diocese of My Tho

In a land area of 9,262 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two entire civil provinces of Long An and Tien

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.