Indian priest quits ministry to clean up Church

Father Ajimon Puthiyapramabil from Thamarassery diocese wants to follow his prophetic mission like Christ

Father Ajimon Puthiyapramabil quit active parish ministry to raise voice against the practices in the Church that are against the teachings of Christ like a prophet. (Photo supplied)

A Catholic priest in India has quit pastoral ministry saying he wants to clean up his Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, which he alleged deviated from the teachings of Christ.

Father Ajimon Puthiyapramabil of Thamarassery diocese in southern Kerala state announced his decision on May 13 to pursue what he calls the “prophetic mission” of Christ.

“…But from today I am entering the prophetic mission, one of the missions of the Christian priesthood,” the 46-year-old priest said in a letter to the parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Mukkom where he last served.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

The Syro-Malabar Church based in Kerala witnessed a series of scandals in the past three years including court cases and street protests involving priests and bishops. Lack of financial transparency and a protracted liturgical dispute were top among them.

“I took this decision after two years of discernment,” Father Puthiyapramabil told UCA News on May 19.

“I know I cannot speak up my mind being in a parish ministry, therefore, I decided to quit. It does not mean that I quit my priesthood,” he added.

Father Joice Vayalil, vicar-general of the diocese, however, said the diocese was not aware of the priest's decision.

“We were not aware of the plans of Father Puthiyapramabil,” Father Vayalil told UCA News on May 19.

“We have contacted him and will soon decide the future course of action," the diocesan official said.

Puthiyapramabil said he will continue to be a Catholic priest but "my way of life will be slightly different from what it used to be,” the priest said.

“The Christian Churches in Kerala, especially the Syro-Malabar Church, are going through a great decline,” said the priest's letter addressed to his parishioners.

The Syro-Malabar Church is one of the 22 Eastern rite Catholic Churches in full communion with the Catholic Church.

“Today's leadership is walking far away from the way of Christ. Man-made liturgical laws are given more importance over God's laws of love and mercy,” he observed, referring to the ongoing row in the Church of some 5 million Catholics.

Among its 35 dioceses, the largest Ernakulam-Angamlay archdiocese with more than half a million believers has refused to adopt the uniform Order of the Mass approved by the Synod, the highest decision-making body, in August 2021.

The priest expressed anguish over the closure of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Dec. 24 following a physical fight over the liturgical dispute inside the cathedral.

He also referred to the criminal cases faced by the Church's Major Archbishop Cardinal George Allencherry, head of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church, in connection with the sale of some Church land.

The Church leaders are involved in criminal cases, do not follow the teachings of Christ, and also do not lead a humble life, he said.

The 78-year-old cardinal faces 14 criminal cases in different courts in Kerala state in connection with the sale of lands that reportedly incurred a loss of US$10 million to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. However, the cardinal has denied any wrongdoing.

“I will raise my voice against the practices in the Church that are against the teachings of Christ like a prophet.”

He said he is aware that his decision would deprive him of the security of a Catholic priest. "I also know that this is the way of the cross. But I cannot turn away from Christ's invitation. It is that powerful,” the priest wrote in the letter.

Puthiyapramabil admitted that there are many saintly priests but they are afraid to speak up, fearing retribution.

He also accused the leadership of not giving adequate space to nuns and women in decision-making bodies of the Church, ignoring inclusiveness.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News