News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian woman lawyer sworn-in as judge amid protests

Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri’s appointment was challenged as she had made statements against Christians and Muslims

Indian woman lawyer sworn-in as judge amid protests

The appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a Madras High Court judge was disputed by lawyers in India over her alleged hatred towards minorities, especially Christians. (Photo: YouTube)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 07, 2023 11:52 AM GMT

Updated: February 07, 2023 11:58 AM GMT

A female senior advocate, accused of hate speech against Christians and Muslims, has been appointed an additional judge of a top court in an Indian province despite opposition from a section of lawyers. 

Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri was sworn in as additional judge of the Madras High Court in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Feb. 7 even as the top court in the country was hearing a petition challenging the appointment.

The Supreme Court later dismissed the petition which challenged Gowri’s appointment on grounds that she was once an office-bearer of the women’s wing of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, and on multiple occasions, had made statements against Christians and Muslims in the country. 

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“I would like to say Christian groups are more dangerous than Islamic groups. Both are equally dangerous in the context of conversion, especially Love Jihad [a term used for Muslim men marrying girls from other religions to promote Islam]," she said in an interview.

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T Raja administered the oath of office and secrecy to Gowri and four others as a section of lawyers protested on the premises.

The Supreme Court collegium comprising five judges with the Chief Justice of India as its head on Jan. 17 recommended Gauri’s name.

Lawyers from Tamil Nadu on Feb. 1 wrote letters to President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court collegium against her appointment.

“Now that she has taken oath as a judge we expect she will work for upholding the constitution and its principles of secularism,” said a Catholic lawyer, who did not want to be named.

He told UCA News on Feb. 7 that people make certain remarks in a particular situation but that does not mean they will not do justice while in a constitutional office like a judge.

“We believe that people change after taking the oath,” the lawyer said.

"During her swearing-in, Victoria Gowri pledged to work toward the liberation of marginalized communities and to promote unity in India," reported The Times of India.

In India, the Supreme Court collegium recommends the names of advocates to be appointed as judges in higher courts.

The federal government, however, sometimes returns certain names for reconsideration if it has reservations. Once they are reaffirmed by the collegium, the government is duty-bound to appoint them as judges.

The federal government, however,  is known to delay the appointments in some such cases.

However, when it came to Justice Gowri, there was no delay from the federal government, which is headed by the BJP, lawyers familiar with the inside developments said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity
Indian woman lawyer sworn-in as judge amid protests Indian woman lawyer sworn-in as judge amid protests
Indian hardliners ask to stop welfare benefits to tribal Christians Indian hardliners ask to stop welfare benefits to tribal Christians
Japan premier’s aide sacked over anti-LGBT comments Japan premier’s aide sacked over anti-LGBT comments
Philippine Muslim women call for laws in local languages Philippine Muslim women call for laws in local languages
Pakistan PM 'unblocks' Wikipedia website Pakistan PM 'unblocks' Wikipedia website
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Meixian

Diocese of Meixian

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Meixian/Kayíng/Meizhou is a diocese of the Catholic

Read more
Diocese of Linyi

Diocese of Linyi

Linyi Diocese covers 3 districts (Hedong, Lanshan and Luozhuang) and 9 counties (Cangshan, Fei, Junan, Linshu, Mengyin,

Read more
Archdiocese of Kunming

Archdiocese of Kunming

In a land area of approximately 21,473 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the city of Kunming, capital of

Read more
Diocese of Chengdu

Diocese of Chengdu

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, in southwestern China, is about 1,800 kilometers southwest to Beijing. The

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.