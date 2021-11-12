X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian witch-hunt survivor honored with civilian award

Catholics in the country's tribal heartland hail Chutni Mahto's crusade against the evil practice

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: November 12, 2021 03:45 AM GMT

Updated: November 12, 2021 03:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
3

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
4

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year

Nov 10, 2021
7

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
8

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Covid and Indian media’s credibility crisis

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian witch-hunt survivor honored with civilian award

Chutni Mahto receives the Padma Shri award from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Nov. 9. (Photo: Twitter)

Tribal Christians in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand are delighted after the federal government awarded one of its highest civilian awards to Chutni Mahto for her campaign to end witchcraft.

Mahto was presented with the Padma Shri (noble one in blossom) by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital New Delhi on Nov. 9.

Mahto, herself a victim of witch-hunting, has campaigned to create public awareness against the inhuman practice in her home state since 1995.

Data from the federal National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that between 2000 and 2016 more than 2,500 people were killed in witch hunts. An average of 156 people, mostly women and children, are killed each year across India due to the practice of witchcraft.

Rights activists say the actual numbers could be much higher as many cases are not reported to police or are reported wrongly to save those involved.

Murder driven by the belief in black magic is common in Jharkhand. In 2019, the state reported 27 deaths related to allegations of witchcraft. Up to September 2020, 19 deaths had taken place over alleged witchcraft, according to police data.

Along with the NGO, she has so far managed to rescue 127 women from being victims of witchcraft and help them live a life of dignity

Mahto’s struggle began in 1991 when her own family and neighbors accused her of being a witch and chased her away from Mahtadhi village in Seraikela Kharsawan district.

She faced physical and mental torture at home and even the village viewed her with suspicion and fear mixed with hatred. But Mahto somehow managed to escape the torture and reached her parents' home in Birbans village to start a new life with her three children.

In 1995, she joined a non-government organization (NGO), Free Legal Aid Committee, which campaigned against the practice of witchcraft.

Along with the NGO, she has so far managed to rescue 127 women from being victims of witchcraft and help them live a life of dignity.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The recognition of her work by the federal government is a positive message,” said Father Vincent Ekka, who heads the department of tribal studies at the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute in New Delhi.

Witch-hunting is still practiced in most parts of India, especially among tribal communities in remote, rural areas due to lack of education and social awareness, the Oraon tribal priest said.

Sister Lalita Roshini Lakra, a Daughters of St. Anne nun, said the majority of victims are women and children but rarely do crimes against them get reported because men are the main perpetrators of this outdated, evil practice.

Ratan Tirkey, a former member of the tribes advisory committee of Jharkhand, said lack of education is one of the main reasons behind the prevalence of witchcraft in society. “But there are many factors like no proper healthcare system which forces people to approach quacks,” the Catholic lay leader said.

Like many other tribal states, Jharkhand has a law in place to prevent witch-hunting. The Prevention of Witch Practices Act 2001 provides for imprisonment from three months to one year, which is woefully inadequate to act as a deterrent against the crime.

Rights activists say it’s not always superstition that causes witch hunts. Family, land or financial disputes are a major cause for the victimization of women.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings
Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Indian police implicate priest in conversion case
Indian police implicate priest in conversion case
Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods
Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods
Support Us

Latest News

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics
Nov 12, 2021
Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre
Nov 12, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings
Nov 12, 2021
Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand
Nov 12, 2021
Indonesian activists defend anti-sexual violence decree
Nov 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
Nov 11, 2021
No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021

Features

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Are Catholics ready for synodality Or is it too radical

Are Catholics ready for synodality? Or is it too radical?
The value of Value Education

The ‘value’ of Value Education

Time is running out pope tells COP26 and warns of Gods judgement if it fails

Time is running out, pope tells COP26 and warns of God's judgement if it fails
Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France

Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France
Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery

Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.