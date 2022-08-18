News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range

The project in eastern Jharkhand state could have impacted more than 200,000 people including Christians

Indian tribal leaders congratulate each other on the success of their struggle against Netarhat Field Firing Range, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Aug. 18

Indian tribal leaders congratulate each other on the success of their struggle against Netarhat Field Firing Range, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Aug. 18 (Photo supplied) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 18, 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2022 10:09 AM GMT

Tribal people including Christians in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand have welcomed a decision to terminate an army field firing range that they feared could've robbed them of their homes and forests.

The decision to not re-notify the Netarhat Field Firing Range spread across 1,471 square kilometers and 245 villages in two districts was announced by the state’s provincial government on Aug. 17.

The firing range was initiated in 1964 and used by the army until 1994. The official notification allowing it though continued to be renewed until it lapsed in May.

The local tribal people were apprehensive the federal government and army authorities could dispossess them of their homes and forests to resume activities at the firing range.

The project could have displaced over 200,000 tribal people in the 245 villages but for the strong resistance from the tribal communities that forced the government to defer the action, activists say.

Local tribal communities have been demanding the cancellation of the notification for the past many decades.

Some activists remain apprehensive.

“Tribal people are celebrating but I am a bit afraid because the provincial government can suggest closing the firing range, but the final decision rests with the federal government,” Basavi Kiro, founder member of the Kendriya Jan Sangharsh Samiti or forum for people’s struggles, told UCA News on Aug. 18.

Kiro said the federal ministry of defense will have a final say in the matter and the tribal people will have to wait and watch for a longer period.

Ratan Tirkey, a member of the forum that spearheaded the struggles against the firing range, though termed it a “historic day” and congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his government's decision.

The notification terminated in May and considerable public pressure came on the government, especially when a memorandum to halt the renewal of the notification was submitted by the elected members of 39 villages in the affected Latehar and Gumla districts.

The state government in its official release on Aug. 18 said: “The struggle of thousands of Adivasis for 30 years will come to an end. The Chief Minister has decided not to re-notify the Netarhat Field Firing Range.”

As reported by the media, the locals asserted their rights over land and community resources under a special law enacted by the Indian parliament in 1996 to uphold the traditional decision-making process among tribal communities.

