X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

India

Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code

Followers of tribal Sarna religion are usually nature worshippers and want an identity independent of mainstream religions

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: December 09, 2021 05:44 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2021 05:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
7

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
8

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
9

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
10

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code

Tribal people in India demand official recognition for their Sarna religion in the national capital New Delhi on Dec. 7. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Indian tribal people, including some who are now Christians, assembled in the national capital New Delhi to press their demand for a separate Sarna religion code in the upcoming census.

The followers of the Sarna religion are predominantly of tribal origin and claim to be nature worshippers. They have been demanding recognition for it as a distinct religion in India for decades.

At present, the census has separate codes for only six religions: Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism. While filling in these columns, a tribal person has to identify as one of these or tick against the column marked as "others" but cannot specify Sarna as a distinct and different religion.

Tribal representatives from the nine states, which are tribal dominated, are now gearing up for a mass agitation to highlight their demand,

On Dec. 7, nearly 500 tribal men and women in traditional attire sat on a fast and staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi.

They later handed over a memorandum of their demands to the offices of the president, prime minister, federal ministers for home and tribal affairs, besides the registrar general and census commissioner of India.

Politicians in Delhi and different provinces of India have promised us to do the needful but as of now no one has taken concrete steps except the Jharkhand government

“States, where tribal people are in majority or have sizable numbers, have been demanding a separate Sarna code but our demand is not been taken seriously,” Karma Oraon, convener of a tribal people’s organization named Rashtriya Adivasi Samaj Sarna Dharma Raksha Abhiyan, told UCA News.

Oraon said the separate code in the national census would help tribal people to preserve their separate identity, both religious and cultural.

“Politicians in Delhi and different provinces of India have promised us to do the needful but as of now no one has taken concrete steps except the Jharkhand government,” he said.

Jharkhand state led by tribal chief minister, Hemant Soren, held a special session of its legislative assembly in November 2020 to pass a resolution demanding a separate religion code for the tribal population in the upcoming 2021 census exercise.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mukti Prakash Tirkey, the editor of a weekly newspaper in New Delhi, said the people in predominantly tribal states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have been demanding the Sarna code ever since their creation in the year 2000.

“Tribal civilization, culture and systems are completely different from mainstream religions,” he said.

The Indian constitution guarantees to protect the tribal identity and grants them recognition as a separate administrative and social category listed as scheduled tribes but has yet to accept their separate religious identity.

For the 2011 census, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes did recommend the addition of the Sarna code. Demand for the separate religion code picked up in Jharkhand as preparations for the 2021 survey started in September.

India's national census was due to be held in February but got postponed due to the coronavirus-induced national lockdown.

Tirkey, who is a tribal Catholic leader, said: “Sarna tribals are nature worshippers. They worship forest, mountains, rivers, etc and do not belong to any established religious sect.” 

Tirkey said that in the 1951 census the ninth column for religion was "tribe," which was later removed. Due to its removal, the tribal population embraced different religions, causing a major loss to the community.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Caritas Bangladesh joins global campaign to end gender violence
Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence
Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence
Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Support Us

Latest News

Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Dec 10, 2021
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Dec 10, 2021
Arabian peninsula's biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain
Dec 10, 2021
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Dec 10, 2021
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021
A year's worth of Advent
Dec 9, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021

Features

The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Battle

A Happy Battle
Pedocriminality corruption The Church reforms its criminal law

Pedocriminality, corruption... The Church reforms its criminal law
A years worth of Advent

A year’s worth of Advent
Christian leaders look forward to Turkeys new law on religious foundations

Christian leaders look forward to Turkey’s new law on religious foundations
Church of Cte dIvoire eagerly trying to implement synodality

Church of Côte d'Ivoire eagerly trying to implement synodality
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.