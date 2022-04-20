News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
India

Indian tribal people renew struggle against firing range

The project in Jharkhand state affects more than 200,000 people, mostly Christians

Tribal people in India's Jharkhand state assemble to commemorate and renew their 27-year struggle against the army field firing range at Netarhat on March 22-23. (Photo supplied) 

By Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: April 20, 2022 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2022 09:29 AM GMT

Tribal people including Christians will undertake a grueling 200-kilometer march against the creation of an army firing range at Netarhat in eastern India’s Jharkhand state.

The march will begin at Tattapani in Latehar district on April 21 and reach the state capital of Ranchi on April 24.

“We will meet Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on April 25 to press our demand for cancellation of a notification on the firing range,” Ratan Tirkey, one of the organizers of the march, told UCA News.

The struggle against the firing range goes back to the early nineties when the state government issued a notification earmarking 1,471 square kilometers in the Netarhat Hills in Gumla and Latehar districts for field firing practice by the Indian army.

The project could have displaced over 200,000 tribal people in about 250 villages but for the strong resistance from the tribal communities that forced the government to defer the action.

The area was notified for periodical field firing and artillery practice in 1992 and again in 2002. As the deadline for renewal of the notification nears in 2022, the tribal communities are revamping their struggle.

But tribal communities in areas surrounding the firing range complained that the government ignored their rights and grievances for 27 years

Tirkey, a member of the Kendriya Jan Sangharsh Samiti (forum for people’s struggle) that led the struggle, said: “We are not sure what is in the mind of the current government but the previous Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party regimes repeatedly betrayed the tribal people.”

Jerald Jerome Kujur, secretary of Kendriya Jan Sangharsh Samiti, said tribal communities are afraid that the state government led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Jharkhand Liberation Front) may extend the notification.

He recalled how successive governments in the tribal-dominated province had ignored the fact that the area comes under the Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution that empowers local communities to govern the community resources like forests, land, rivers and streams. No development project can be imposed without the consent of the local bodies in the area.

But tribal communities in areas surrounding the firing range complained that the government ignored their rights and grievances for 27 years. The firing and artillery practice damaged their crops and houses but they were not adequately compensated.

An army exercise lasts 2-3 days and the affected tribal people are paid a day’s wage as compensation for their temporary evacuation during the period, said the leaders.

Some 85 percent of the estimated 250,000 people affected by the firing range are Christians. Most are Catholics from Daltonganj and Gumla dioceses.

