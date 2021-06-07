X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Indian tribal people believe Covid vaccine can cause death

Villagers in Jharkhand state attack medical teams over fears of the dangers of vaccination

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: June 07, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2021 06:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Jun 4, 2021
2

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
3

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
4

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
5

Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters

Jun 3, 2021
6

Lawyer wants to leave Pakistan after winning couple's freedom

Jun 5, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua

Jun 4, 2021
8

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste

Jun 4, 2021
9

Kidnapped Nigerian priest released after colleague's murder

Jun 5, 2021
10

Bangladesh arrests three for trafficking 1,500 women

Jun 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian tribal people believe Covid vaccine can cause death

Volunteers prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at a graveyard in Chennai on June 5. (Photo: AFP)

Tribal people including Christians in the rural areas of India's Jharkhand state are reluctant to have Covid-19 vaccinations due to fear of death, fever and even impotence.

Media reports said that people in Khunti, Gumla and adjoining districts blocked medical teams that had been sent to carry out vaccinations.

“I am surprised that even educated tribal Christians are refusing to take the vaccination. There is speculation among the people that after receiving the Covid jab, they may develop fever, blindness, weakness and even may die. This confusion has to be cleared up and we have to convince the people that it is safe,” Ratan Tirkey, a member of the tribal advisory committee of Jharkhand, told UCA News.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Gumla and Khunti districts have a sizable number of Christians and we have to make it clear that it is safe and the only way to defeat Covid-19. It is quite tough but possible.

“Several churches, NGOs and the government are trying their best to reach the least accessible communities, but unfortunately there are reports that medical representatives are even attacked in some villages.

“We plan to set up a quarantine center this week in Gumla and Latehar district, a predominately tribal Christian area, which will have all the necessary facilities and professional medical representatives.” 

Let us join together in these difficult times and come forward and take the Covid jabs and encourage others to come forward

Meanwhile, Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi has urged people to come forward and take the Covid-19 vaccination as it can save them from the deadly disease.

“Let us join together in these difficult times and come forward and take the Covid jabs and encourage others to come forward,” the prelate said in his video message.

According to a report in New Indian Express, on June 2 health workers were attacked in Unkuda village of Khunti district. The report said villagers were upset after a woman from the village died a few days after receiving a vaccination jab.

Reports also said villagers in other parts of Khunti district opposed the survey teams and urged them to leave and never return. Even those who have received the first dose are not turning up for the second one after they developed a fever, New Indian Express reported.

Related News

A village representative in Gumla district said villagers are not ready to be vaccinated due to widespread misconceptions. He said people are really afraid of receiving jabs due to fear of death or falling ill.

“There are some of incidents where people having comorbidity died after taking the jabs, hence people are afraid. After the vaccination, people usually get fever and a belief has been established among the villagers that the vaccine is making them ill,” said Vijay Das, a district official in Gumla.

Jharkhand's government on June 1 extended the lockdown in the eastern state to June 10 to stem the pandemic.

The state's tally of Covid cases rose to 340,925 as 517 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 new fatalities pushed the death toll in the tribal-dominated state to 5,046, a health department bulletin said on June 6.

Also Read

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
TikToker apologizes for 'blasphemous' video in Pakistan
TikToker apologizes for 'blasphemous' video in Pakistan
Call for inquiry into custody death of Bangladeshi writer
Call for inquiry into custody death of Bangladeshi writer
Bangladeshi Catholics take up pope's green message
Bangladeshi Catholics take up pope's green message

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Jun 7, 2021
Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state
Jun 7, 2021
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Jun 7, 2021
Taliban demands 'remorse' from fearful Afghan interpreters
Jun 7, 2021
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Jun 7, 2021
Indonesia ramps up probe into Papuan pastor's death 
Jun 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Jun 6, 2021
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021

Features

Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What is an acolyte

What is an acolyte?
Bishops want EUs religious freedom office beefed up

Bishops want EU’s religious freedom office beefed up
Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted marriage for all

Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted "marriage for all"
On immigration Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

On immigration, Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala Mexico

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala, Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility

Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility
Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers

Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers
Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day

Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.