X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian tribal Christians denied food over their faith

Families in Chhattisgarh face a social boycott for refusing to follow the Sarna religion

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: May 21, 2021 04:40 AM GMT

Updated: May 21, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
2

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
3

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
4

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
5

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
6

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
7

Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest

May 18, 2021
8

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
9

Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India

May 18, 2021
10

Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam

May 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian tribal Christians denied food over their faith

Tribal people attack the house of a Christian family in a village in Chhattisgarh state for refusing to abandon the Christian faith in September 2020. (Photo: UCA News)

Sixteen Christian families in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh have been denied access to food, water and other basic necessities due to refusing to abandon their religion.

Some 100 Christians from these families are facing a social boycott by tribal villagers for refusing to follow the Sarna tribal religion.

“The problem started last September when Christian family members refused to follow the Sarna religion, but things were sorted out in November when the district court intervened,” said Pastor Moses Logan, president of the Chhattisgarh State Christian Welfare Society.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The local administration and even the government are aware of the persecution of Christian families, but they are not worried about the problem. It is very unfortunate that even after the case was solved by the court and people agreed to live peacefully, they have failed to abide by the law.

“When the problem started last year, our forum wrote a letter to the state chief minister, followed by a case in the local court, and everything was amicably solved, but now it looks like the same problem has arisen again. We will not leave our people to suffer in the name of their faith and will work towards their welfare.”

A group opposed to indigenous people following Christianity vandalized 16 houses of tribal Christians in three villages — Kakrabeda, Singanpur and Tiliyabeda — in Bastar region last September.

We are paying a heavy price for following Jesus. We are even accused of practicing a foreign faith and leaving their age-old tribal tradition

They used wooden sticks and poles to partially destroy the thatched roofs and walls of mud houses. The attack came after the Christians refused to join the rituals and prayers of the indigenous Sarna religion, the tribal creed that worships nature. They also assaulted women and children, with many running into the forest to save their lives.

Some 66 Christians from 10 families were driven out of Kakrabeda village but 30 Christians from six families from Singanpur and Tiliyabeda returned to their villages after the court order on Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, a local Christian told International Christian Concern (ICC), a persecution watchdog, that Hindu nationalists have denied these families access to food rations and the village’s main source of income.

The ICC report said that during the attack the radical group also took away the ration cards from the Christian families so that they would not be able to purchase government-subsidized food.

Related News

“We are paying a heavy price for following Jesus. We are even accused of practicing a foreign faith and leaving their age-old tribal tradition,” Bhima Sodi told ICC. “The boycott by the villagers affects our livelihoods and we are even facing the challenges of physical abuse.” 

Many critics say that after the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, attacks on minorities have seen an increase.

Hindu nationalists often accuse Christians of using force and surreptitious tactics in pursuing conversions, often storming into villages and leading “reconversion” ceremonies in which Christians are compelled to perform Hindu rituals.

Chhattisgarh is India's most densely Hindu state with 98.3 percent of its 23 million people being Hindu. Muslims account for 1 percent, while Christians, mostly tribal people, account for 0.7 percent.

Also Read

Indian Jesuit remains in jail as court adjourns bail plea
Indian Jesuit remains in jail as court adjourns bail plea
Bangladesh tea workers mark centenary of massacre
Bangladesh tea workers mark centenary of massacre
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Jesuit becomes bishop of troubled Hong Kong
May 21, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
Indian Jesuit remains in jail as court adjourns bail plea
May 21, 2021
Bangladesh tea workers mark centenary of massacre
May 21, 2021
Taiwan churches close doors amid Covid-19 surge
May 21, 2021
Salesians build shelter for Timor-Leste flood victims
May 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
The Spirit will lead you

The Spirit will lead you
African Catholics enthusiastic over popes recognition of catechists

African Catholics enthusiastic over pope's recognition of catechists
The Vatican has administered more than 21000 vaccines

The Vatican has administered more than 21,000 vaccines
COVID19 The next move

COVID-19: The next move
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You
May the life of Christ be written in every heart

May the life of Christ be written in every heart
St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day

St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.