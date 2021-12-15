Indian summit seeks to promote harmony through education

Updated: December 15, 2021 04:59 AM GMT
Artists perform traditional music during the Samvaad National Interfaith Summit on Dec. 11. (Photo supplied)
A peace forum in India held its first national summit to discuss how to promote peace and harmony through interfaith dialogue.
Mumbai-based Seeds for Peace India organized the day-long Samvaad National Interfaith Summit on Dec. 11 for a virtual program that brought together renowned academics, religious leaders, peace activists, women's rights activists and writers among others.
It was part of the year-long Samvaad Project, funded by the US consulate in Mumbai, which seeks to train educators in western India to help them become peacemakers and bridge builders in organizations and communities. Samvaad is a Hindi word for dialogue.
Scott Ticknor, deputy principal officer at the US consulate in Mumbai, delivered a welcome address and reiterated the consulate’s long-standing association with Seeds of Peace. He also inaugurated The Samvaad Handbook, which will be used for training interfaith dialogue facilitators and practitioners.
In her keynote speech, Dr. Kaushikee, honorary director and professor of the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, noted how setting the right intention and norms of dialogue was an important step in the peace process.
During a panel discussion on "Women’s Agency in Interfaith Engagement," the panelists spoke about their rich experiences in peace building and community mobilization through the decades and the role of women in it.
Sagar Gangurde, director of India programs at Seeds of Peace, noted that though the Samvaad Project had ended, the initiative for peace will continue
The program featured parallel tracks of paper presentation, workshops and short-format talks on topics including insights from the Bhagwad Gita, the faith-climate intersection, the architecture of dialogue, Yogic principles, Christian and Islamic views on interfaith events and historical case studies.
The summit was also interspersed with musical performances by award-winning artists like Bindhumalini Narayanswamy, Vedanth Bharadwaj and Isheeta Chakrvarty.
Renowned peace activist Faisal Khan called on participants to spread the message of love and said people who nurture hatred are “sick” and deserve “our compassion.” Love is the key the key to any dialogue — interfaith or otherwise, he insisted.
Seeds of Peace India is inviting heads of universities and colleges across India to join their #YesToPeace initiative and make a pledge to organize interfaith activities in their institutions.
