X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win

Around 300 students burst into celebrations in Kashmir after Pakistan crushed India in Dubai

AFP, New Delhi

AFP, New Delhi

Published: October 28, 2021 10:07 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2021 10:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win

India's Mohammed Shami delivers a ball during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Oct. 24. (Photo: AFP)

Indian police have arrested three Muslim students and a teacher for celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's crushing victory over arch-rivals India at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The students, originally from Indian-administered Kashmir, were taken into custody on Oct. 27 in the northern city of Agra for "promoting enmity" and disrupting religious harmony, police inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh told AFP.

The case was lodged after right-wing Hindu nationalist groups barged into the Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College demanding the arrest of the three students, according to press reports.

Also on Oct. 27, teacher Nafeesa Attari was arrested in Udaipur in western India for posting "we won" on her WhatsApp status after Pakistan routed India on Oct. 24 in Dubai. She was later released on bail.

Attari, who was also dismissed from her job, apologised for her conduct in a video message seen by AFP, saying she never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"I am an Indian and I love my country. I love India as much as anyone else does. As soon as I realized I have made a mistake, I deleted my post," she said.

Anti-India sentiment is widespread and deep in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan

The Times of India said two more people were arrested for displaying pro-Pakistan slogans in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests came after police launched an investigation into several hundred students who burst into celebrations in Kashmir following the T20 clash watched by millions across South Asia.

Anti-India sentiment is widespread and deep in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan.

Police are reportedly looking to book the "ringleaders" of the Kashmir celebration under harsh anti-terror legislation that allows suspects to be held for six months without charge.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Officers also detained for questioning six residents in the Jammu region of the territory after a video emerged on social media showing them supporting Pakistan's cricket team.

On Oct. 25, a group of Kashmiri students in the northern state of Punjab reported being attacked after they celebrated Pakistan's victory.

Analysts say right-wing Hindu groups have been emboldened and that the space for dissent has shrunk since nationalistic Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power in 2014.

Despite their mutual love for cricket, the nations' political enmity means they now only play against each other at international tournaments. Pakistan's win at the weekend was their first in 13 attempts at a World Cup competition.

In the aftermath, celebratory gunfire erupted in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi. India's only Muslim player, Mohammed Shami, was subjected to a storm of social media abuse.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Caritas provides funds for evicted families in Pakistan
Caritas provides funds for evicted families in Pakistan
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal
Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.