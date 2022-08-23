Indian state to drop charges against tribal activists

Catholic activists say move to withdraw criminal cases against Pathalgadi movement is too little too late

The Pathalgadi movement was started in 2017 by tribals in Jharkhand’s Khunti district to assert their rights, including the right to sovereign territory. (Photo supplied)

Catholic activists in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand say a proposal to withdraw criminal cases against a tribal rights movement is too little and too late.

The Pathalgadi movement was started in 2017 by tribal people in Khunti district to assert their rights, including the right to sovereign territory.

Several clashes between its members and the authorities saw a number of its members charged with sedition and other offenses.

The state government on Aug 20 proposed withdrawing these and other cases in Gumla district and also said it would set up a sub-committee that would provide government schemes to help tribal communities.

“I am quite surprised that chief minister Hemant Soren decided to apply this only in Gumla district which is less affected by the movement. In fact, Soren should have extended this to Khunti district where the movement started and where the highest number of people are affected,” Aloka Kujur, a member of Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), told UCA News.

Kujur along with several members of JJM has been campaigning for the release of people associated with the movement and quash first information reports (FIRs) against them.

"Many poor tribal people have been running from pillar to post to save their jobs and reputation"

These reports are written documents prepared by Indian police when they receive information about an offense.

“The government should consider doing the same in the entire district as many poor tribal people have been running from pillar to post to save their jobs and reputation. People are spending money in the court causing some to go bankrupt,” the activist said.

“Only a few people named from Gumla diocese are listed in the FIRs, but according to our records more than 10,000 people are named in the FIR register in police stations across the state, so the government should consider them too,” she added.

“When the Soren government took over from the pro-Hindu BJP in December 2019, he said he would withdraw all cases,” Father Vincent Ekka, head of the department of tribal studies at the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute, told UCA News.

“The latest decision to withdraw the cases against them is appreciated but it is too late and very little compared to their suffering. The decision to withdraw the cases looks more like a political stunt,” the priest said.

However, Ratan Tirkey, a former member of the tribal advisory committee of Jharkhand, said tribals welcomed the move.

“The movement was a vociferous campaign which asserted that no project or program could be implemented without the consent of the village council but the BJP government regarded this movement as anti-government and many were charged with sedition,” he said.

The Hindi word “pathalgadi” means a stone or plaque erected by tribal communities which contains information about the area, the village council, and its authority.

Pathalgadi are also used to commemorate genealogy, ancestry and the dead.

The plaques had the main clauses of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, carved on them. They also warned outsiders not to enter villages without permission.

In May 2016, the BJP government introduced two ordinances — the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act 1908 (Amendment) Ordinance and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act 1949 (Amendment) Ordinance, which enabled the commercial use of tribal land and made such land easily transferable.

The acts empowered the government to procure agricultural land from tribals for non-agricultural purposes.

The Pathalgadi practice regained prominence after the ordinances were brought in, with tribal people erecting new stones as a mark of protest. They named it a battle for “jal, jangal, zameen” (water, jungles and land).

The ordinances were passed by the Jharkhand assembly in June 2017, but after objections from political parties, then state governor Draupadi Murmu asked the government to reconsider its decision. The government later withdrew the ordinances.

However, clashes between the establishment and the local population continued and turned violent, leading to allegations of the movement becoming more radicalized and fueled by separatism.

