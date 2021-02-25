X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian state passes anti-conversion bill

Bishop Mathias concerned that Uttar Pradesh's minority groups will be targeted by new legislation

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: February 25, 2021 08:54 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
7

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
8

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
9

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians arrested for promoting Christianity

Feb 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill

Catholics pray during a Good Friday service at an East Delhi church in April 2019. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

A law to curb religious conversions done by force and fraudulent means was passed amid protests on Feb. 24 in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2020, will replace an ordinance passed last November. The bill has a provision of imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of 50,000 rupees (US$690) for violators.

“There was no need for a new bill as the state already had a bill to check religious conversion, but it is a matter of concern because it can be misused by majority groups in the name of forcible religious conversions, especially against minority groups,” Bishop Gerald John Mathias of Lucknow told UCA News.

“The Catholic Church in the country does not promote or propagate religious conversion, nor believe in forced conversion, and there is no record of any religious conversion where the Church in involved in my state.

“We as a church are engaged in much charitable work and our main concern is anything can be considered as allurement. Any charitable work we do can be construed as allurement to conversion.”

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been an ardent proponent of bringing in a law to check conversions for marriage.

Muslim leader Muhammad Arif, chairman of the Center for Harmony and Peace, Varanasi, said the new law was not needed in the state.

“The Indian constitution guarantees us that we can practice and follow any faith according to our choice and bringing this bill is to check one’s faith, which a human right violation,” he said.

“The government should be serious about unemployment, hunger, poverty and youth. The world is talking about development and the government should focus on that.”

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh states, run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), recently brought in laws to check alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, often referred to as “love jihad.”

Related News

But critics say the move seems to have deepened communal fault lines, instilled fear among Muslims and made it tougher for interfaith couples to exercise their choice.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh conversion bill was passed despite protests from the Congress party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party.

Under the new bill, a marriage will be declared null and void if it is done for religious conversion. Those who want to change their religion after marriage will need to apply to the district magistrate.

The bill states that no person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion.

If any person reconverts to their immediate previous religion, it shall not be deemed to be a conversion under the ordinance.

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India with nearly 200 million people. However, only about 350,000 Christians live in the state, a miniscule 0.18 percent of the population. By comparison, Christians make up nearly 2.5 percent of the whole of India’s population.

The state, like the federal government, is run by the BJP, which has strong links to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militant Hindu nationalist organization.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Latest News

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Feb 25, 2021
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill
Feb 25, 2021
Indonesian prosecutors drop 'body in the bath' case
Feb 25, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021

Features

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
French bishops own responsibilities for sex abuse scandal

French bishops own responsibilities for sex abuse scandal
Christians assured of seven seats in new Palestinian Legislative Council

Christians assured of seven seats in new Palestinian Legislative Council
Harmony among Christians Muslims and animists in northern Cte dIvoire

Harmony among Christians, Muslims and “animists” in northern Côte d'Ivoire
The battered Christian community that awaits the pope in Iraq

The battered Christian community that awaits the pope in Iraq
An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar

An Armenian Orthodox saint on the Roman Calendar
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the First Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, help me to embrace the gospel values of brotherly love

Lord Jesus, help me to embrace the gospel values of brotherly love
Grant that our righteousness exceed that of Pharisees

Grant that our righteousness exceed that of Pharisees
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil | Saint of the day

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.