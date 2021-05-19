X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian state offers financial aid for funerals of Covid victims

Andhra Pradesh gives 15,000 rupees to families too poor to pay for services for their loved ones

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: May 19, 2021 06:34 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2021 06:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
5

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
8

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
9

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
10

Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian state offers financial aid for funerals of Covid victims

Health workers wearing personal protection equipment help patients at a banquet hall turned into a Covid-19 care center in New Delhi on May 18 after a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo: AFP)

As some states in India face the challenge of performing funeral rites due to the financial crunch, the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh has decided to give financial assistance of 15,000 rupees (US$200) for the last rites of those who died of Covid-19.

The state government order passed on May 16 accorded permission to all district administrations to dispense 15,000 rupees to cover the funerals of victims of the contagion.

“It is indeed a great gesture from the Andhra government, especially the chief minister of the state, who understood the pain and agony people are facing during this pandemic. The fund is for all who cannot afford the funeral of their loved ones,” Father Anthoniraj Thumma, executive secretary of the Federation of Telugu Churches, told UCA News.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“If someone dies and their family cannot afford to give the final rites, they can approach the local body appointed by the government who will give them the money within a day or two.” 

The government has also taken care of children who are orphaned due to the pandemic and plans to deposit 1 million rupees that will be handed over to the orphan when he or she turns 25.

“Such monetary help is highly appreciated because when people are unable to perform funeral rites due to poverty, they are forced to immerse the dead body in rivers. Other states should follow Andhra’s initiative during this time when people are finding it hard to cope with the situation,” Father Thumma said.

Residents said they had spotted many bodies floating near the Gulabi Ghat in Patna, the state capital

Meanwhile, media reports said corpses were seen floating in the River Ganges in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Ghazipur districts on May 12. More than 90 bodies were seen floating at Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli in Ballia's Narahi area.

On May 14, 71 bodies were retrieved from the river in Bihar’s Buxar district. Residents said they had spotted many bodies floating near the Gulabi Ghat in Patna, the state capital.

According to a report by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar on May 15, over 2,000 bodies were found on the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh within a radius of 1,140 kilometers. 

Media reports also said the bodies of Covid victims were being dumped in the river after an overwhelmed government system neglected or delayed their dignified disposal.

Related News

After the issue was highlighted in the media, the Uttar Pradesh government issued instructions prohibiting water burials, a ritual followed by some communities in which bodies are dumped in bodies of water such as the Ganges, which is considered holy by Hindus.

Meanwhile, according to the government on May 17, India has seen a decline in new Covid-19 cases but daily deaths remained above 4,000. However, the World Health Organization said the data was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas.

Also Read

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
Anger over harassment and arrest of Bangladeshi journalist
Anger over harassment and arrest of Bangladeshi journalist
Cyclone Tauktae batters western India
Cyclone Tauktae batters western India
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
May 19, 2021
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
May 19, 2021
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
May 19, 2021
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
May 19, 2021
US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program
May 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021

Features

Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

The baptized faithful in Cte dIvoire finding their voice

The baptized faithful in Côte d'Ivoire finding their voice
Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery

Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery
Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness

Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness
Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time

Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share

Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share
May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord

May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord
St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day

St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.