News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools

Students cannot be made to dress as Santa Claus or put up a Christmas tree, says govt. circular in Madhya Pradesh state

Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools

Christian devotees take selfies with a man dressed as Santa Claus on Christmas Day at a church in Amritsar, India, in 2020. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 22, 2023 11:24 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

Christians in a central Indian state are worried over a government order asking schools to seek parents’ nod before involving students in Christmas events.

The education officer of Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh issued a circular directing all private schools to “seek prior permission of parents before involving students in Christmas-related events.”

“This is the first time that we are coming across such an order,” said Father Rocky Shah, public relations officer of Jhabua diocese in the state.

Most schools in the state are run by Catholic and other Christian denominations and its leaders view the circular as a deliberate attempt to target and harass Christians and their institutions.

Shah told UCA News on Dec. 22, "We never got such an order during the celebrations of major Hindu festivals."

The Dec. 14 order makes it clear that “students cannot be allowed to dress up as Santa Claus or put up a Christmas tree” in their schools without written permission from parents.

The circular also asserted that in the event of any untoward incident, "unilateral action will be taken against the school authorities."

Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pro-Hindu party won a fresh mandate at the recent assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Dec. 3.

“It is quite alarming to see such a government order,” Shah noted.

It threatened the “secular character of the country,” the priest added.

A government official, however, termed the circular as a “precautionary measure” that was aimed at "curbing unwanted incidents." 

Jerry Paul, national president of the Sarva Isai Mahasabha (All Christian Federation), an ecumenical body, told UCA News that the government should rein in trouble-makers rather than threaten the school management with "unilateral action."

“Students dressing up as Santa Claus or putting up Christmas trees are not religious actions, but they are a message of happiness and peace,” he said.

He also pointed out to the authorities that "the nativity of Jesus Christ is celebrated in churches and not in schools.”

He further asserted that in a democratic country, everyone has the right to spread the message of love and happiness.

Church leaders were apprehensive that the pro-Hindu party may come out with a similar circular in other districts of the state.

Christian schools, hostels and orphanages in Madhya Pradesh have witnessed several surprise raids from child rights protection bodies in the past few years.

The BJP government filed cases against Church officials, including a bishop, priests and nuns, under the draconian anti-conversion law.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 35 incidents of persecution against Christians till November this year.

Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of 72 million people in the Hindu majority state.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
Santa Claus and trees have nothing to do with Christmas. This is a blessing in disguise
Reply

Latest News

Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed
Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes
Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools
Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar
Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity
Taiwan excels, Hong Kong falls in global freedom ranking Taiwan excels, Hong Kong falls in global freedom ranking
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Penang

Diocese of Penang

The land area of the diocese is 50,610 square kilometers. It forms the northern part of Peninsular (West) Malaysia

Read more
Archdiocese of Bhopal

Archdiocese of Bhopal

In a land area of 25, 000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers revenue districts of Bhopal, Harda,

Read more
Diocese of Yinchuan

Diocese of Yinchuan

In a land area of approximately 340,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

The Military Ordinariate of the Philippines or MOP is a diocese for the men and women in uniform of Armed Forces of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.