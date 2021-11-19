X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food

Gujarat ban targeted Muslim vendors but was withdrawn after realizing its impact on poultry firms mostly run by Hindus

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: November 19, 2021 11:00 AM GMT

Updated: November 19, 2021 11:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
4

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
5

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
6

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
7

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
8

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
9

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
10

Pope urges Ratzinger Prize winners to follow Pope Benedict's example

Nov 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food

Street vendors hold placards as they protest against official orders to remove their carts and stalls selling non-vegetarian food items from the streets in Ahmedabad, India, on Nov. 16. (Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP)

The provincial government in the western Indian state of Gujarat was compelled to roll back a ban on serving non-vegetarian food by street vendors after the poultry industry mostly run by Hindus objected to it.

The municipal authorities of four major cities — Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Bhavnagar — had imposed the ban and started evicting street cart vendors and roadside stall operators citing “vegetarian sensibilities” of the majority Hindu and Jain religious communities.

The official orders stated that food containing meat, chicken and eggs should not be sold at public places within a 100-meter radius of religious places, gardens, public places, schools and colleges.

They cited complaints from local residents that the “foul smell” of non-vegetarian food was offending their religious sentiments and affecting children.

The authorities were forced to withdraw the order after criticism that it was biased against businesses of minorities, especially Muslims, serving non-vegetarian food. It was clarified that the rollback on Nov. 16 was effected considering the impact it had on the poultry industry at the peak of the winter season when demand for chicken and eggs is high.

A journalist based in Ahmedabad said the state government was forced to withdraw the ban following requests from the poultry industry. Most of the poultry firms in Gujarat, as also across the country, were run by non-Muslims, he said.

To impose a particular choice or preferences when it comes to food is part of an attempt to push one culture, one religion and one ideology

“There is no doubt the ban was targeted at a particular community but on realizing their mistake the officials withdrew the order. We welcome it because the ban was a violation of people's right to livelihood,” said Father Vincent Ekka, head of the department of tribal studies at the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute in New Delhi

Father Ekka said the decision to ban non-vegetarian food was indicative of a larger conspiracy and framework which is very dangerous for a pluralistic country like India.

“India is a multicultural society with diverse regions, cultures, languages and food habits. To impose a particular choice or preferences when it comes to food is part of an attempt to push one culture, one religion and one ideology,” he added.

Benjamin Bara, a human rights activist in New Delhi, said the Indian constitution grants protection of life and personal liberty as well as the freedom to practice trade or business of one’s choice.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Banning the sale of food items and removing the carts and stalls of street vendors is not the solution. It poses a serious threat to their livelihood. It also deprives people of eating what they like,” he said.

Bara said associating a state or region with a particular person or a group identity “can cause a serious threat to democracy.”

Many activists in Gujarat criticized the ban imposed by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targeting a particular minority community who own the non-vegetarian food stalls and carts.

Bhupendra Patel, the state chief minister, clarified that his government has no problem with non-vegetarian food but the roadside carts and stalls operated in unhygienic conditions and were harmful to human health. They also impeded the smooth flow of traffic on the streets.

Congress leaders alleged the ban was first imposed in Rajkot city, a stronghold of Hindu organizations and home to a sizable Jain population

The municipal authorities initially targeted only non-vegetarian food vendors due to the repeated complaints by local residents but they would also act against those serving vegetarian food violating hygiene standards.

But affected vendors said their protests had forced the administration to rectify its biased action. Media reports said the action was meant to polarize the electorate ahead of crucial state elections scheduled next year.

Pro-Hindu outfits in Gujarat as elsewhere in the county are known to demand shutting down of meat and poultry shops during the annual Hindu festival of Navratri (nine days of worship) and Paryushan, an important annual holy event for Jains.

Congress leaders alleged the ban was first imposed in Rajkot city, a stronghold of Hindu organizations and home to a sizable Jain population.

“The ban is a sign of the BJP’s social and political narrow-mindedness,” said Congress legislature Gayasuddin Sheikh.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan
Indian Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan
Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws
Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws
'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll
'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll
Modi U-turns on Indian farm laws after huge protests
Modi U-turns on Indian farm laws after huge protests
Korean missionary nuns granted bail in Nepal on conversion charges
Korean missionary nuns granted bail in Nepal on conversion charges
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Support Us

Latest News

Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Nov 20, 2021
US indicts Philippine churchman for sex-trafficking
Nov 20, 2021
Indian Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan
Nov 20, 2021
Iraq churches restored after jihadist destruction
Nov 20, 2021
ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'
Nov 20, 2021
Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws
Nov 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Starving Afghanistan

Starving Afghanistan
The marking of ground

The marking of ground
More than strawberry on the cake A call for greater gender equity

More than strawberry on the cake: A call for greater gender equity
Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory

"Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory"
Its the power of love

It’s the power of love
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.