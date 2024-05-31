Indian state asked to remove illegal religious structures

The top court in southern Indian Kerala state has asked its communist-led government to remove illegal religious structures on public land.

The Kerala High Court's order “will have a widespread implication if implemented in letter and spirit,” said a Church leader who did not want to be named.

He told UCA News on May 31 that the forceful removal of illegal religious structures might lead to opposition.

Encroachment on government land is prohibited under the Kerala Land Conservation Act. However, religious structures, including Christian crosses, can be seen across public lands in Kerala.

“Nowadays, it is a trend to erect stones or crosses in public places and thereafter to start worshipping these stones and crosses with religious color,” said Justice P V Kunhikrishnan of the Kerala High Court.

People need not encroach upon government land “to construct religious structures,” Justice Kunhikrishnan told the Kerala government, led by the Communist Party of India, in his May 27 order.

Justice Kunhikrishnan has directed the state government to set a deadline for executing the order to remove illegal structures from public land.

The order of the top court in the state came in response to a petition by the Plantation Corporation of Kerala, the largest state-owned plantation company, seeking a direction from the court to evict people who encroached on its land by erecting temples and religious structures.

The petitioner has alleged that political groups are deliberately attempting to trespass on corporations' properties by constructing temples.

The court asked the state government to free the petitioner’s land from illegal encroachments.

“Any illegal religious structures on any government land, the government should take necessary steps to remove the same forthwith,” the judge observed.

The court has asked the state chief secretary, the highest official in the government, to direct all district collectors to obtain details on illegal religious structures in their respective districts.

The court directed that the district administration take action within six months if illegal structures are found on government land.

An action-taken report should be filed by the collector within one year before the court, the judge noted.

Christians make up 18 percent of Kerala’s 33 million people. The southern state has 26 percent Muslims and 54 percent Hindus.