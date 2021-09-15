X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus

The move is being widely criticized for going against the country’s secular credentials

UCA News reporter, Bhopal

UCA News reporter, Bhopal

Published: September 15, 2021 10:13 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2021 10:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
2

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
3

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad

Sep 14, 2021
7

Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling

Sep 13, 2021
8

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
9

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
10

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus

An artist dressed as Lord Ram from the Hindu epic, Ramayana, gestures during a festival in Bangalore, India, on Dec. 20, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

The introduction of Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata in the academic curriculum for graduate studies by the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has drawn flak for going against the secular character of the country.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sept. 13 that the government has decided to introduce topics from the popular epics in the academic curriculum for graduate students of all streams for the 2021-22 academic year.

He said the decision taken on the recommendation of the state’s syllabus committee was part of an effort to integrate Indian cultural principles in higher education.

“Whoever wants to learn about Lord Ram’s character and contemporary works can do so in these courses. If we can bring our glorious history forward, no one should have any issue with it,” Yadav added.

Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has long wanted to push its Hindu nationalist agenda under the guise of reforming the education policy across the country.

“There is no harm in introducing epics of Hindu religion as part of the academic curriculum where students get to know about our traditions and cultures and help them get in touch with them,” Father Babu Joseph, former spokesperson of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), told UCA News.

However, he sought to remind the state government that India was a country with composite culture having assimilated philosophies of different religions, cultures and traditions. “Promoting or given predominance to one particular religion over other religions does not appear to be in tune with the secular principles of our nation,” he felt.

“The epics or other religious scriptures are all part of humanity and do not belong to one particular religion,” he added. “We need to co-exist and grow together.”

Muslim scholar Maulana Umar Quasmi said the government’s decision was “an attempt to saffronize or Hinduize" the secular education system in the state. “The government is only promoting one religion and this is against the secular credentials of the country, which is bound to create misunderstandings among other religions,” he told UCA News.

Arif Masood, a legislator of the opposition Congress party said the government’s decision was an attempt to hide its failures on issues like education, employment and infrastructure development. The BJP had promised development for all but had miserably failed the people of the country.  

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Critics fear the attempt is to turn India toward an imagined past of Hindu glory by promoting only the majority religion.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest
India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest
Pakistani clerics oppose anti-forced conversion bill
Pakistani clerics oppose anti-forced conversion bill
Hindu activists disrupt prayer meet in southern India
Hindu activists disrupt prayer meet in southern India
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
It’s back to school in Bangladesh after 18 months
It’s back to school in Bangladesh after 18 months
Support Us

Latest News

China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people
Sep 16, 2021
Hong Kong police order Tiananmen vigil group to delete websites
Sep 16, 2021
Indonesia court finds president negligent over pollution in landmark case
Sep 16, 2021
India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest
Sep 16, 2021
Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021
Pakistani clerics oppose anti-forced conversion bill
Sep 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What Pope Francis thinks on

What Pope Francis thinks on…
Mission ministries and coresponsibility

Mission, ministries and co-responsibility
South Korean evangelical pastor David Yonggi Cho dies

South Korean evangelical pastor David Yonggi Cho dies
The popes trip Francis messages to all of Europe

The pope's trip: Francis' messages to all of Europe
What might Africa contribute to the Synod on synodality

What might Africa contribute to the Synod on synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 16 September 2021.

Mass on Demand – Thursday 16 September 2021.
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Jesus, our Lord and Saviour

Jesus, our Lord and Saviour
Give the Church, Jesus wise people like Bellarmine

Give the Church, Jesus wise people like Bellarmine
St. Robert Bellarmine | Saint of the Daay

St. Robert Bellarmine | Saint of the Daay
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.