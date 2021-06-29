X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Sikhs angry over forcible conversion of women

Some suspect the issue has been blown out of proportion to divide Muslims and Sikhs, prominent religious minorities

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: June 29, 2021 06:39 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2021 06:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

Jun 28, 2021
2

Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral

Jun 28, 2021
3

UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees

Jun 26, 2021
4

Myanmar junta under fire for 'brutal' clampdown

Jun 26, 2021
5

Christian arrested for ties to deadly bombing in Pakistan

Jun 25, 2021
6

Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia

Jun 25, 2021
7

Fights for freedom, rights continue across Asia

Jun 25, 2021
8

Myanmar journalists seek refuge in Thailand

Jun 28, 2021
9

Covid-19 spike triggers fear and suffering in Bangladesh

Jun 25, 2021
10

Indonesia jails notorious cleric for false Covid-19 claim

Jun 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indian Sikhs angry over forcible conversion of women

Sikh men light candles on the birth anniversary of Guru Amar Das Ji, the third guru of the Sikhs, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on May 25. (Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP)

Sikh religious leaders in India have demanded an anti-conversion law in the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region after two Sikh women were kidnapped, converted and married to Muslim men.

The Sikhs, including their influential religious body Akal Takht, called for an anti-conversion law after officials confirmed on June 27 that two Sikh women in Srinagar town were abducted and forcibly converted to Islam.

One of them was converted at gunpoint and both were forced to marry their abductors, local reports said.
Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"There is an interfaith marriage law in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against forceful religious conversion. We want the same law to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir for the safety of Sikh minority girls," Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh said in his letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Seven Indian states, mostly ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have laws that restrict religious conversions. These laws make it a criminal offense to force anyone to change religion.

Sikh leaders said the community was agitated over the forcible marriages of Sikh girls.

There is outrage among the Sikh community worldwide about such repeated incidents

Local reports said one 18-year-old woman was married to a 60-year-old man. The other was above 20 but both were forced to marry much older men.

"There is outrage among the Sikh community worldwide about such repeated incidents,” said the Sikh leader's letter to Sinha, who runs the federally administered Jammu and Kashmir territory.

Sikh leaders alleged that at least four Sikhs have been kidnapped and forcefully converted in the region in the last month.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, led a delegation to see Sinha, who assured them of action for the safe return of the girls.
Related News

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), the powerful Sikh body based in Sikh-majority Punjab state, promised support for the girls' families.

President Bibi Jagir Kaur advocated that "people in the country" should stick to the religion they are born in.

In Kashmir, several Muslim leaders have now condemned forceful conversions.

“Sikh brethren are a part and parcel of Kashmir’s society. There is no place for forcible conversion in Islam and reports of forcible conversion at gunpoint can never be considered as a conversion in Islamic jurisprudence,” said Muslim cleric grand mufti Nasir-ul-Islam of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority region bordering Pakistan, witnessed angry Sikh protests. One protester said these conversions were "part of ethnic cleansing".

A delegation of Punjab-based political party Akali Dal submitted a memorandum to governor Sinha demanding legal steps to protect the rights of Sikh women.

Sikhs have been supporting Muslims in their political struggles to oppose BJP policies that aim to make India a Hindu nation

Jammu and Kashmir, which previously enjoyed special constitutional rights, has been under the federal rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since Aug. 5, 2019, when the region’s autonomy was withdrawn.

Some Muslim politicians including the region’s former chief minister Omar Abdullah said the latest case has been blown out of proportion for political gain.

Sikhs have been supporting Muslims in their political struggles to oppose BJP policies that aim to make India a Hindu nation, ignoring the rights of religious minorities.

Dividing the religious minorities is part of a BJP game, some observers say.

Abdullah said any move to drive a wedge between Sikhs and Muslims in Kashmir will cause "irreparable harm" to the region.

“The authorities should move quickly to investigate the recent cause of tension and, if anyone has broken the law, they should be prosecuted and necessary punishment handed out," he said.

Abdullah tweeted: "The two communities [Muslim and Sikh] have supported each other through thick and thin, having withstood countless attempts to damage age-old relationships.”

Also Read

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India
Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India
Eucharistic procession seeks pandemic protection in Sri Lanka
Eucharistic procession seeks pandemic protection in Sri Lanka
Seven dead, dozens hurt in deadly Bangladesh blast
Seven dead, dozens hurt in deadly Bangladesh blast
Inquiry ordered into death of Indian Dalit Christian
Inquiry ordered into death of Indian Dalit Christian
Pakistani activists reject bill to rename minorities
Pakistani activists reject bill to rename minorities
Marian pilgrimage gets green light in Pakistan
Marian pilgrimage gets green light in Pakistan

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India
Jun 29, 2021
Malaysian Church joins Tzu Chi Foundation to help hospital
Jun 29, 2021
Indonesian police nab man over rape of child in church
Jun 29, 2021
A special Marian prayer for peace in Myanmar
Jun 29, 2021
Filipino priest questions bid to give civilians guns
Jun 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021
Torture is a scourge that refuses to go away
Jun 27, 2021
USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021

Features

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model
Jun 29, 2021
Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day
Jun 27, 2021
Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The clericalist Church must be reformed root and branch

The clericalist Church must be reformed root and branch
Pope encourages US Jesuits ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Pope encourages US Jesuit's ministry to LGBTQ Catholics

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Chilean Catholic bishops want to make education a basic right

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists

Primate of Spain questions pardoning of Catalan separatists
Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass

Congolese terrorists bomb church just before Confirmation Mass
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 29 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 29 June 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles
Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace

Lord, may my weakness become doors for Your grace
May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul

May we have the burning zeal of Saints Peter and Paul
Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter and Saint Paul | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.