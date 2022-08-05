News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian school manager booked under conversion law

Hindu parents complain about Islamic texts being recited during morning prayers at Uttar Pradesh school

People take part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Noida in Uttar Pradesh on April 17

People take part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Noida in Uttar Pradesh on April 17. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

By UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: August 05, 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has booked the manager of a private school in Kanpur city under the anti-conversion law for hurting religious sentiments.

According to media reports some Hindu parents complained on Aug. 2 about Islamic texts being recited during morning prayers at Florets International School.

However, police said no arrests have been made till today.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“I am very surprised that an incident like this has happened as there were no reports of such cases in our localities in the past,” said Father Louis Mascarenhas, diocesan administrator of Allahabad.

He told UCA News that it was too early to say what forces are behind the case and provoked parents to lodge the complaint against the school.

“We have to wait for the outcome of the investigation,” the priest said.

Kanpur assistant commissioner of police Sisamau Nishank Sharma said a case has been lodged against school manager Sumit Makhija after a complaint about Islamic religious texts being recited during morning prayers,

The father of a student alleged that the seeds of conversion were being sown through the recital of prayers.

The case was filed under the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021, and under Section 295-A of the Penal Code covering deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings, he said.

Meanwhile, school officials said it had put off the practice of reciting prayers from four religions – Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism and Christianity – and decided to only sing the national anthem.

Principal Ankit Yadav said four prayers were being regularly recited since the school opened in 2003.

Father Louis Mascarenhas said all educational institutions, including minority-run schools across the state, should follow state guidelines and be more careful now.

Critics of the state’s anti-conversion law passed in 2021 say it has deepened the communal faultlines and instilled fear among the minority communities.,

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India, with nearly 200 million people of which Muslims account for 19.26 percent and Christians are a miniscule 0.18 percent.

The state is run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We have never heard of this kind of issue in the state for years but after the conversion bill was passed, cases related to religious conversion are making headlines,” Muhammad Arif, chairman of the Center for Harmony and Peace in Varanasi city, said.

“There may be forces provoking people to disturb the communal harmony in the state and divide people in the name of religion,” the Muslim leader said.

“However, schools should not be biased toward one particular religion and prayers from all faiths should be appreciated,” Arif said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian school manager booked under conversion law Indian school manager booked under conversion law
Southeast Asian nations dismiss Myanmar junta’s ‘peace’ promise Southeast Asian nations dismiss Myanmar junta’s ‘peace’ promise
Indian prelate claims no reason given for quit order Indian prelate claims no reason given for quit order
Chinese bishop pushing clergy into 'Patriotic Association' Chinese bishop pushing clergy into 'Patriotic Association'
Philippine bishop issues 'gambling pandemic' warning Philippine bishop issues 'gambling pandemic' warning
Hiroshima survivor’s daughter plays music for peace Hiroshima survivor’s daughter plays music for peace
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

New cardinals for a universal and missionary Church

New cardinals for a universal and missionary Church

Italian Jesuit Father Federico Lombardi, former director of the Holy See Press Office, explains the choices made by the pope and on some of the “messages” that can be drawn from them

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.