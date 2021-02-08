Indian Salesians feed the poor and destitute

No person living near a Salesian institution should go to bed hungry or not have food during the day. This is a motto the Salesians of Don Bosco Nerul in Navi Mumbai in India’s Maharashtra state are committed to.

The recent coronavirus pandemic lockdown saw the Salesians reaching out to over 25,000 families and 10,000 migrants in the area.

Since the lockdown ended, many recipients kept coming back, especially migrants, the destitute and street people who are not able to feed themselves.

Don Bosco Nerul and its staff launched a unique initiative to reach out to those who have to spend the entire day without food or to go bed hungry as they cannot find work or get alms to feed themselves and their children.

The Salesians initiated a community fridge project called “Don Bosco Cares” at the start of the Novena of Don Bosco on Jan. 22.

The concept is simple. Food and beverages are kept in a cool fridge. Anyone who is poor and hungry can just open the fridge and take enough to satisfy their appetite. A nearby box has snacks, second-hand clothes and handmade masks for the needy.

“It is an act of faith in Divine Providence and very much in the true spirit of our founder. We depend on donors to keep this fridge filled with food; its success depends on the donating public,” said Father Adolf Furtado.

The project was inaugurated by the local police chief and sponsor Team Spreading Smiles.