News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual

'I never imagined a priest would be washing my feet,' says Sikh leader Satnaam Singh of his Maundy Thursday experience

Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual

Father Reginaldo Antonio Mascarenhas, parish priest of St. Vincent Pallotti Church in India’s financial capital Mumbai, washes the feet of people from the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Christian communities on April 14 as part of Maundy Thursday rituals. (Photo supplied) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2022 06:02 PM GMT

Imran Shaikh cannot describe in words what he experienced when a Catholic priest washed his feet on Maundy Thursday at St. Vincent Pallotti Church in India’s financial hub Mumbai.

“I was literally in tears and wanted to tell him not to do it as he is a spiritual person,” said the 45-year-old Muslim social worker. “But I did not do so because I felt it would offend him.”

Shaikh was among 12 persons from the Muslim, Hindu and Sikh communities who were specially invited to participate in the traditional feet-washing ceremony commemorating the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples at the church on April 14.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Recalling his experience, Shaikh told UCA News on April 18 that it was not an ordinary human activity. “I believe it was an act by an angel. No human being can reduce himself so much that he washes the feet of others. It is unimaginable for me,” he added.

He said he had learned how “we need to shed our egos and become selfless to serve others … especially at a time when religious intolerance and hatred is on the rise in the country.”

Parish priest Father Reginaldo Antonio Mascarenhas called it “a humble attempt to share the love of Christ that transcends all barriers such as caste, creed, linguistic and religious differences. “We Christians believe in selfless love and service to humanity,” he told UCA News.

“This humbling experience has taught me a lesson to spread our wings to help others, treating them all as children of one God”

“I never imagined a priest would be washing my feet when I was invited to be part of the function,” said Satnaam Singh, vice-president of a Sikh gurdwara.

The 56-year-old Sikh leader told UCA News that he now understood the importance of treating everyone as equal while shedding religious differences or biases.

Shyam Auti, a 61-year-old temple priest, too was much impressed. “We need to understand that everyone is a son or daughter of the same God. No religion teaches hatred against each other. Everyone is the same,” he added.

The gesture of welcoming religious leaders was welcomed by parishioners as well.

“We are people of God and communion with God is communion with our fellow beings,” said deacon Ivan Fernandez, who attended the special Maundy Thursday function.

The 47-year-old Fernandez told UCA News that it was the first time he was witnessing a priest washing the feet of people from different religions. “This humbling experience has taught me a lesson to spread our wings to help others, treating them all as children of one God,” he added.

comment

Share your comments
4 Comments on this Story
BR EDWARD
Well done we are children of the same God.
Reply
JOAQUIM CARDOZ
It's an apt act specially to portrait all Gods are one and humanity should prevail.
Reply
ABEL CORREA
Hope this brings a greater awareness of humanity being the primary religion and webecome one community
Reply
SHYAMRAO
It was first time in Marol village histries and brotherhood message????????
Reply

Latest News

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths
Indonesia's religious vigilante mobs target critical minds Indonesia's religious vigilante mobs target critical minds
Bishops urge Timorese to do their democratic duty Bishops urge Timorese to do their democratic duty
Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual Indian religious leaders touched by foot-washing ritual
Philippine nuncio backs bishops' call for truth Philippine nuncio backs bishops' call for truth
Robredo dismisses rivals' call to quit Philippine polls Robredo dismisses rivals' call to quit Philippine polls

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Revisiting Waste Land at this time of war in Ukraine

Revisiting "Waste Land" at this time of war in Ukraine

Sights and sounds and fear will surely be remembered from days of endurance as homes are destroyed and streets are littered with the waste of war

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.