News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian religious leaders oppose same-sex marriages

The Supreme Court will start hearing a batch of petitions seeking marriage equality for same-sex couples on April 18

Supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people celebrate the 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court that decriminalized homosexuality for the first time in India

Supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people celebrate the 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court that decriminalized homosexuality for the first time in India. (Photo:IANS/UCAN)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: April 03, 2023 09:28 AM GMT

Updated: April 03, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Leaders from India’s major religions have opposed legal recognition of same-sex marriages, citing it being unnatural and anti-religious, as the top court is set to hear a batch of petitions seeking marriage equality for same-sex couples on April 18.

A Christian group called Communion of Churches has written to President Draupadi Murmu, opposing the move to legalize same-sex marriages in India while Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, a Muslim faith group, plans to write to the Supreme Court.  

Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh leaders also have expressed concern over the demand.

“Different societies and faiths may have their perspectives regarding same-sex marriages. According to Church teachings, marriage is always between a man and woman and the Church can’t compromise on it,” Father Felix Jones, who heads the Delhi archdiocesan Commission for Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue, told UCA News on April 3.

Father Jones added that “it [same-sex marriage] is immoral, unnatural and unethical.”

Mohammad Salim Engineer, vice president of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, told UCA News, “Same-sex marriage is against our civilization and it will have a negative impact in society because marriage is universally accepted between a man and a woman.”

We plan to rope in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the apex body of Muslims in India, to approach the Supreme court of India.

Engineer further said that we even opposed decriminalizing gay sex in 2018 by the top court.

Currently, India does not recognize same-sex marriages. However, the Supreme Court in a verdict in September 2018 decriminalized homosexuality between consenting adults.

At least 15 pleas, some by gay couples, have been filed in the Supreme Court to recognize same-sex marriages. The petitioners said that despite the historic verdict in 2018, gay marriages are still not possible in the country.

The Supreme Court, on March 13, transferred the batch of petitions to a constitution bench of five judges who will hear them on April 18. 

Earlier, the federal government, led by a pro-Hindu party, also filed an affidavit opposing the legalization, saying same-sex marriages are “wholly unsustainable, untenable and misplaced” and are against the Indian culture.

Goswami Sushil Maharaji, president of the Indian Parliament of Religions, said, “My religion [Hinduism] does not permit to practice or believe in same-sex marriages. So, how we can think of it?”

Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh, head priest of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi said, “We oppose it, it is unthinkable and we don’t practice in our faith [Sikkism].”

Geshe Dorji Damdul, director of Tibet House, the cultural center of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in New Delhi, said, “It is against the universal law and we join others to oppose it.”

Acharaya Vivek Muniraj, a Jain guru, told media persons that Jainism believes that marriage is the foundation for reproduction, which is not possible in a same-sex marriage.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Working group formed to turn Papua press-friendly Working group formed to turn Papua press-friendly
The Philippines needs dedicated children’s courts The Philippines needs dedicated children’s courts
Vietnam diocese warns exorcist priest of 'harsher penalties' Vietnam diocese warns exorcist priest of 'harsher penalties'
Calls for Pakistani MP to resign after anti-Bible remark Calls for Pakistani MP to resign after anti-Bible remark
Chinese students battle LGBTQ suppression Chinese students battle LGBTQ suppression
Indian religious leaders oppose same-sex marriages Indian religious leaders oppose same-sex marriages
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

In a land area of 1,493.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of La Union some 235

Read more
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Diocese of Jiangmen

Diocese of Jiangmen

Jiangmen diocese, one of five dioceses in Guangdong province, covers 24 counties in the districts and cities of Foshan,

Read more
Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

The old diocese of Mylapore was erected by Pope Paul V on Jan. 9, 1606. The vicariate apostolic of Madras was created

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.