News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian religious leaders hail order on hate speech

Supreme Court directs all provincial states to register cases against those making hate speeches

Indian religious leaders hail order on hate speech

Religious leaders protest against hate speech and violence against Christians in New Delhi on Feb. 19, 2023 (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

 

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: May 01, 2023 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: May 01, 2023 08:59 AM GMT

Religious leaders have welcomed and praised India’s top court for ruling issued last week targeting hate speech.

On April 28, the Supreme Court directed all provincial states to register cases against those making hate speeches. A bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna termed it a serious offence capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country.

A.C. Michael, president of the Federation of Catholic Associations of the Archdiocese of Delhi, told UCA News, “We welcome it. In the past, the Supreme Court had given such directives but concerned authorities failed to act.”

Michael, a former member of the Delhi Minorities Commission, said that the time has come to take action against politicians delivering hate speeches.

Recently, the federal home minister called for riots if his party was not voted back into power in a southern state. If the Supreme Court takes action against the minister it will send a strong message to others, the Christian lay leader said.

Hindu leader Goswami Sushil Maharaj, alds welcomed the court order, saying that party leaders and even spiritual leaders make hate speeches which are dangerous to secularism and fraternity.

Maharaj, the national president of the Indian Parliament of Religions, said, “No religion is superior or inferior and we have no right to speak ill against any religion as every religion teaches equality and respect for others.”

Muhammad Arif, chairperson of the Centre for Harmony and Peace, told UCA News “I hope all states implement this order.”

Hate speech mainly targets Muslims. Hence, we believe the directive will bring communal harmony in the country.

He said that some parties are using hate speech to serve their political agenda to garner votes.

In its order, the court warned against hesitation to act which would invite contempt of court. The court also said it will entertain petitions against hate speech for the "larger public good." 

In 2022, the Supreme Court directed three provincial states to crack down on those making hate speeches.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK academics bemoan the end of Liberal Studies HK academics bemoan the end of Liberal Studies
Speaking for the Dalai Lama and Tibet's repressed Speaking for the Dalai Lama and Tibet's repressed
Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos Philippines won't be military 'staging post': Marcos
Chinese Christian arrested for Bible verses on Covid masks Chinese Christian arrested for Bible verses on Covid masks
Vietnam Catholic nuns support people with mental illness Vietnam Catholic nuns support people with mental illness
Southern state rejects move for law against conversion in India Southern state rejects move for law against conversion in India
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ningbo

Diocese of Ningbo

Ningbo Diocese covers the three cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Zhoushan at the northeastern part of Zhejiang province,

Read more
Diocese of Mawlamyine

Diocese of Mawlamyine

The total land area of the diocese is 40,960 square kilometers.Mawlamyine Diocese consists of 13 townships including

Read more
Diocese of Balanga

Diocese of Balanga

In a land area of 1,373 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil province of Bataan. Bataan is

Read more
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.