Indian religious leaders hail order on hate speech

Supreme Court directs all provincial states to register cases against those making hate speeches
Religious leaders protest against hate speech and violence against Christians in New Delhi on Feb. 19, 2023 (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)
Religious leaders have welcomed and praised India’s top court for ruling issued last week targeting hate speech.
On April 28, the Supreme Court directed all provincial states to register cases against those making hate speeches. A bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna termed it a serious offence capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country.
A.C. Michael, president of the Federation of Catholic Associations of the Archdiocese of Delhi, told UCA News, “We welcome it. In the past, the Supreme Court had given such directives but concerned authorities failed to act.”
Michael, a former member of the Delhi Minorities Commission, said that the time has come to take action against politicians delivering hate speeches.
Recently, the federal home minister called for riots if his party was not voted back into power in a southern state. If the Supreme Court takes action against the minister it will send a strong message to others, the Christian lay leader said.
Hindu leader Goswami Sushil Maharaj, alds welcomed the court order, saying that party leaders and even spiritual leaders make hate speeches which are dangerous to secularism and fraternity.
Maharaj, the national president of the Indian Parliament of Religions, said, “No religion is superior or inferior and we have no right to speak ill against any religion as every religion teaches equality and respect for others.”
Muhammad Arif, chairperson of the Centre for Harmony and Peace, told UCA News “I hope all states implement this order.”
Hate speech mainly targets Muslims. Hence, we believe the directive will bring communal harmony in the country.
He said that some parties are using hate speech to serve their political agenda to garner votes.
In its order, the court warned against hesitation to act which would invite contempt of court. The court also said it will entertain petitions against hate speech for the "larger public good."
In 2022, the Supreme Court directed three provincial states to crack down on those making hate speeches.
