X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart

The charge of religious conversion was without substance and will not be pursued, prosecution tells court in Gujarat

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: March 04, 2022 09:27 AM GMT

Updated: March 04, 2022 09:35 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong

Mar 2, 2022
3

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
4

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery

Mar 2, 2022
5

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
6

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools

Mar 2, 2022
7

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
8

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen

Mar 2, 2022
9

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
10

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart

A Missionaries of Charity nun carries a chair inside a hall during a special prayer on Peace Day to mark the death anniversary of St. Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The much-publicized case of religious conversion against Missionaries of Charity (MC) nuns in India’s western state of Gujarat has come a cropper with the prosecution admitting there was no serious basis to proceed against them.

The prosecution gave a written undertaking to a court in Vadorara city that it would not pursue the case any further, although the first information report written by police to set the investigation in motion has yet to be quashed.

The prosecution’s undertaking meant an end to the adverse publicity and unnecessary harassment of the nuns from the Kolkata-based organization founded by Mother Teresa which ran a shelter home for the destitute in Vadodara.

In a related development, the court also dropped the hearing of an anticipatory bail application filed by two MC nuns, who did not want to be identified, ending their nearly three-month ordeal to avoid likely arrest for a crime they never committed.

“Indeed it is happy news and vindication of our stand from the very beginning,” said Father Cedric Prakash, a Jesuit priest and rights activist based in Gujarat.

He confirmed that the local court decided to drop the legal proceedings on March 3 after the government prosecutor admitted in writing that there was no serious basis to proceed against the nuns.

The police action was totally illegal as it was based on fabricated charges to target the nuns and other Christian groups who have been rendering yeoman service to the poor

Bishop Stanislaus Fernandes, the apostolic administrator of Baroda Diocese, thanked everyone who stood with the nuns and the Catholic Church in their difficult time.

The Vadodara city police had initiated a probe against the nuns on Dec. 13, 2021, following an allegation that they had attempted to convert a girl in their shelter home to Christianity.

The nuns had moved a local court seeking protection from arrest which was granted while investigations carried on in the case under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, which is meant to prevent illegal or forced religious conversions.

The nuns were booked for allegedly “hurting Hindu religious sentiments” and “luring towards Christianity young girls” in their shelter home.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

However, the prosecution could not justify its action and kept seeking adjournments of court hearings on different pleas, including the legal counsel being infected with the Covid-19 virus.

The court on Feb. 23 directed the prosecution to submit a written reply explaining the legal basis on which the case was registered against the nuns.

“The police action was totally illegal as it was based on fabricated charges to target the nuns and other Christian groups who have been rendering yeoman service to the poor and the needy in the state,” Father Prakash, who has been closely monitoring the case, told UCA News on Mar. 3.

The Nirmala Shishu Bhavan home in Vadodara houses 48 girls including 22 who are mentally and physically challenged.

Complainant Mayank Trivedi, a district social defense officer who visited the orphanage with the president of the district child welfare committee on Dec. 9, had alleged that the girls were made to wear a cross around their necks and read a Bible kept in the storeroom.

The MC congregation has been the target for pro-Hindu governments and officials in India with allegations of religious conversions and illegal adoptions being made against its nuns. None of the charges have been proved in a court of law so far.

The Indian federal government had refused to renew the congregation’s license for receiving and utilizing foreign funds, citing “adverse inputs” in December. The license was, however, restored with retrospective effect on Jan. 8.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Indian police slow to act in pastor assault case
Indian police slow to act in pastor assault case
Indian state issues identity cards to thousands from Myanmar
Indian state issues identity cards to thousands from Myanmar
Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill
Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill
Bishops and priests join protesting Sri Lankan fishers
Bishops and priests join protesting Sri Lankan fishers
Support Us

Latest News

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine
Mar 4, 2022
At least 30 dead, 56 wounded in northwest Pakistan mosque blast
Mar 4, 2022
What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Mar 4, 2022
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Mar 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Mar 3, 2022
Better to take refuge in the Lord than trust princes
Mar 3, 2022
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022

Features

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Papal call for human fraternity gains momentum
Mar 4, 2022
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Being ruthlessly honest Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God

Being ruthlessly honest: Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God?
Vatican takes weapons of the spirit to the front lines

Vatican takes “weapons of the spirit” to the front lines
Pope Francis to visit DR Congo South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in July

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong
Kyivs coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat

Kyiv’s coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.