Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'

Updated: December 16, 2021 11:00 AM GMT
A Missionaries of Charity nun carries a chair inside a hall during a special prayer on Peace Day to mark the death anniversary of Saint Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sept. 5. (Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP)
Indian Church leaders suspect the police probe initiated against a Missionaries of Charity-run orphanage in Gujarat state may be intended to denigrate the globally renowned institution founded by Saint Mother Teresa of Kolkata.
Police in Vadodara city launched an investigation into the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan shelter home on Dec. 13 after a complaint was registered by a government official alleging violation of the state’s anti-conversion law.
Jesuit Archbishop Stanislaus Fernandes, the apostolic administrator of Baroda Diocese, called the police action “an attempt to denigrate our institutions as instruments of [religious] conversions.”
For years, local social welfare authorities praised the home as a model for the care and welfare of children and physically challenged people, he recalled.
The prelate urged the faithful to pray for the nuns and his diocese.
Church leaders say the institution may have come under official scrutiny for the same reasons as so many others run by Christians across the country.
Their strategy is to spread false information about the shelter homes or orphanages and create distrust and confusion among people, especially the secular Hindus who support the nuns' good work
Draconian anti-conversion laws passed by the federal and provincial governments and majoritarian vigilante groups have been unleashed on minority communities ever since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in India in 2014, they said.
The probe “is part of a well-orchestrated strategy to denigrate the name of Saint Mother Teresa, an Indian icon for her dedicated service to humanity, especially the dying destitute, handicapped and orphaned who are ignored by society,” said Father Cedric Prakash, a Jesuit human rights activist based in Gujarat.
The Missionaries of Charity congregation, founded in 1950 in Kolkata, has spread out across the globe with close to 5,000 nuns managing over 750 care homes, of which 243 are based in India.
The congregation will fight the case legally in the hope that the truth will triumph.
Father Prakash said government authorities and right-wing groups targeting the congregation are well aware that most of the inmates are Hindus.
“Their strategy is to spread false information about the shelter homes or orphanages and create distrust and confusion among people, especially the secular Hindus who support the nuns' good work,” he said.
In 2018, all childcare homes in India run by Missionaries of Charity were inspected by the federal Ministry of Women and Child Development following allegations of illegal adoptions.
A separate probe was also initiated into the foreign donations received by Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand state in 2019 after it was claimed nuns were diverting funds for unspecified objectives.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…