Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline

Pope Francis wants Syro Malabar Church to end liturgy row by Dec. 25 and has again deputed Archbishop Cyril Vasil

Priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese want to continue with the traditional Mass in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass. (Photo: AFP)

Priests in the troubled Indian archdiocese have warned the visiting pontifical delegate against using “force” as the Christmas deadline set by Pope Francis to settle the liturgical dispute nears.

Priests and the laity in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church wanted Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil of Slovakia to settle the dispute through a “negotiated peaceful settlement.”

“If the pontifical delegate continues with the policy of exerting force [to settle the dispute] even after listening to representatives of priests and lay people it will lead to serious repercussions beyond one’s imagination,” said the Archdiocesan Protection Committee, comprising priests, in a statement on Dec. 17.

Archbishop Vasil, a former secretary of the Office for Eastern Churches and head of the Greek Catholic diocese of Kosice in Slovakia, arrived in southern Kerala, headquarters of the Eastern Rite church, on Dec. 13.

He arrived six days after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the Church's major archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the archdiocese.

Following their resignation, Pope Francis in an unusual video message addressed the priests and Catholics of the archdiocese on Dec.7 and set the Dec.25 deadline to adopt the official liturgy approved by the Synod of Bishops of their Church.

Most priests and laity in the archdiocese continue with their traditional Mass where the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass. The synod-approved Mass wants celebrants to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer.

The synod divided the liturgy to bring unity of liturgical celebration across all its 35 dioceses. But except for the archdiocese, the seat of power of the Church, all 34 dioceses have implemented the synodal-approved Mass.

'Emotional issue'

The archdiocesan priests in the statement said they cannot follow the synod Mass because it "is a serious pastoral crisis” as the laity will not accept it.

When Archbishop Vasil visited Kerala in August this year he had threatened priests with excommunication if they failed to follow the official liturgy.

He also refused to meet and dialogue with the laity and maintained that his mandate was only to implement the official liturgy.

His actions led to public protests against him and a court case.

“We are waiting to see the decision of the pontifical delegate,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Moment for Transparency which is spearheading the protest for the traditional Mass.

“It is a fact that we will not give up on the demand,” he told UCA News on Dec.19.

It is an “emotional issue for us” and we cannot “make any compromise” on it, he asserted.

This time, the Slovakian prelate in an unusual move interacted with eight deacons, their parents and parish priests on Dec. 15.

Archbishop Thazhath had refused their priestly ordination unless they gave a written undertaking that they would celebrate the synodal Mass after ordination.

“The prelate did not ask us to give any undertaking,” a deacon told UCA News on Dec. 19.

“Our parents and the parish priests informed him that even if they agree under duress, people will not allow them to offer it [synod Mass] in the archdiocese where they are supposed to work,” the deacon said.

The pontifical delegate asked us to wait for “a solution," which he said will be achieved "soon,” added the deacon.

