News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline

Pope Francis wants Syro Malabar Church to end liturgy row by Dec. 25 and has again deputed Archbishop Cyril Vasil

Priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese want to continue with the traditional Mass in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass.

Priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese want to continue with the traditional Mass in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 19, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

Priests in the troubled Indian archdiocese have warned the visiting pontifical delegate against using “force” as the Christmas deadline set by Pope Francis to settle the liturgical dispute nears.

Priests and the laity in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church wanted Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil of Slovakia to settle the dispute through a “negotiated peaceful settlement.”

“If the pontifical delegate continues with the policy of exerting force [to settle the dispute] even after listening to representatives of priests and lay people it will lead to serious repercussions beyond one’s imagination,” said the Archdiocesan Protection Committee, comprising priests, in a statement on Dec. 17.

Archbishop Vasil, a former secretary of the Office for Eastern Churches and head of the Greek Catholic diocese of Kosice in Slovakia, arrived in southern Kerala, headquarters of the Eastern Rite church, on Dec. 13.

He arrived six days after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the Church's major archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the archdiocese.

Following their resignation, Pope Francis in an unusual video message addressed the priests and Catholics of the archdiocese on Dec.7 and set the Dec.25 deadline to adopt the official liturgy approved by the Synod of Bishops of their Church.

Most priests and laity in the archdiocese continue with their traditional Mass where the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass. The synod-approved Mass wants celebrants to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer.

The synod divided the liturgy to bring unity of liturgical celebration across all its 35 dioceses. But except for the archdiocese, the seat of power of the Church, all 34 dioceses have implemented the synodal-approved Mass.

'Emotional issue'

The archdiocesan priests in the statement said they cannot follow the synod Mass because it "is a serious pastoral crisis” as the laity will not accept it. 

When Archbishop Vasil visited Kerala in August this year he had threatened priests with excommunication if they failed to follow the official liturgy.

He also refused to meet and dialogue with the laity and maintained that his mandate was only to implement the official liturgy.

His actions led to public protests against him and a court case.

“We are waiting to see the decision of the pontifical delegate,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Moment for Transparency which is spearheading the protest for the traditional Mass.

“It is a fact that we will not give up on the demand,” he told UCA News on Dec.19.

It is an “emotional issue for us” and we cannot “make any compromise” on it, he asserted.

This time, the Slovakian prelate in an unusual move interacted with eight deacons, their parents and parish priests on Dec. 15.

Archbishop Thazhath had refused their priestly ordination unless they gave a written undertaking that they would celebrate the synodal Mass after ordination.

“The prelate did not ask us to give any undertaking,” a deacon told UCA News on Dec. 19.

“Our parents and the parish priests informed him that even if they agree under duress, people will not allow them to offer it [synod Mass] in the archdiocese where they are supposed to work,” the deacon said.

The pontifical delegate asked us to wait for “a solution," which he said will be achieved "soon,” added the deacon.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
I have written and commented sufficiently on this. It is sickening now, how something is sought to be imposed against the will of the people. The people must stand united and firm in their resolve
Reply

Latest News

Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio
‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town ‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town
Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas
China blasted for rights activist’s trial China blasted for rights activist’s trial
Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site
Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Bombay

Archdiocese of Bombay

With a land area of 10,103.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Battambang

Apostolic Prefecture of Battambang

The area known today as Pet Yiet Chee has been a stronghold of Catholic presence in Battambang. Around 300 Catholics

Read more
Diocese of Banjarmasin

Diocese of Banjarmasin

The diocesan territory of 37.530,52 square kilometers covers 11 districts and two municipalities of South Kalimantan

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan

Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan

In a land area of 4,364.72 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Oriental

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.