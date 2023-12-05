News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indian priest’s ‘Project Vision’ making global impact

Half a million donors from eight countries have pledged their eyes, project has carried out 600 eye transplants so far

The India-based Project Vision has so far helped restore the eyesight of more than 10,000 cataract patients and 600 others with eye transplants from its member donors

The India-based Project Vision has so far helped restore the eyesight of more than 10,000 cataract patients and 600 others with eye transplants from its member donors. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 05, 2023 12:06 PM GMT

Updated: December 05, 2023 12:09 PM GMT

Half a million people from eight nations have pledged to donate their eyes after death and became members of “Project Vision,” a movement started by a Claretian priest in southern India.

“I am glad to be part of this global movement as I am sure that my eyes will continue to live even after my death,” Tom Thomas, 61, a human resources professional, told UCA News on Dec. 5, two days after Project Vision celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Claretian Seminary in southern Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore).

“My inspiration to start this movement was the struggles of visually-challenged HIV-infected and leprosy people with whom I worked,” Father George Kannanthanam, who started the project, told UCA News on Dec. 5.

“As I witnessed their struggles, I wanted to do something to help the visually impaired,” the Claretian priest said.

The project has so far helped restore the vision of more than 10,000 cataract patients through successful operations and 600 others with eye transplants from its 300 donors.

Project Vision is planning to introduce better technologies to provide vision to three to five persons with the eyes of one donor.

Currently, “half a million people from eight countries have pledged to donate their eyes after their death,” the priest said.

For Kannanthanam, it is a matter of great joy that so many people are willing to come forward to donate their eyes.

Initially, Project Vision struggled to find donors.

“Indeed, there is still taboo and unwillingness among people to donate their eyes,” said Father Mario Zalki, director of Project Vision.

But a lot of positive changes have taken place, especially among the youth, he added.

India is home to 4.95 million blind persons and 70 million vision-impaired persons, out of which 0.24 million are blind children.

We did more than 1,000 “blind walks” in many cities in India and eight other countries to win support, Zalki told UCA News.

In the “blind walk,” the participant is blindfolded and made to walk holding the hand of a visually impaired person, the priest explained.

This experience motivated many to come forward and donate their eyes as they understood the difficulties faced by visually impaired persons.

“We also provide a certificate which helps family members to inform our network immediately after the member’s death," the priest said.

Stanislaus D’Souza, a well-wisher of the project, donated land in Tumkur district in southern Karnataka to set up an eye hospital.

“We have also tied with eye banks, local clubs, and other social organizations to encourage people to donate their eyes,” said Kannanthanam.

“Every year, close to 9 million people die in India. Among them hardly less than 30 percent donate their eyes,” the priest said.

Globally, 43 million people are living with blindness and 295 million people have moderate-to-severe visual impairment.

