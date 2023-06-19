Indian priests face fresh case over orphanage raid row

2 clergymen in Madhya Pradesh are charged with assaulting public servants and obstruction

Activists and members representing the Christian community take part in a peaceful protest rally against what the claim as an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb 19. (Photo: AFP)

Police in central India have registered a fresh criminal case against two Catholic priests for allegedly assaulting public servants and obstructing their official duties while they were raiding a Catholic orphanage in May.

Police in Madhya Pradesh state on June 15 filed a case against Father E. P. Joshy, youth director of Sagar diocese and diocesan Father Naveen Brahmakulam following a complaint by Kleen Rai, a member of the Sagar district child welfare committee.

The fresh complaint against the priests comes after the police arrested them on May 8 when they objected to the inspection team desecrating the altar of a church adjacent to St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Shyampur in Sagar diocese.

“Now, a second case of obstructing government servants on duty has been registered against our priests,” said Father Sinto Varghese, director of the orphanage.

“No doubt, the fresh case is yet another revengeful act from the child rights protection body to target us,” Varghese told UCA News on June 17.

“We have already been facing targeted attacks on our orphanage from the federal and provincial child rights protection bodies for no reason,” the priest said.

“Now, we have to fight one more false case.”

The state is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, where Christians say their people and institutions are targeted, mostly on allegations of conversion activities.

Madhya Pradesh is among 11 Indian provincial states that have enacted a draconian anti-conversion law.

The orphanage has faced problems from child rights panels after its license expired in 2020, forcing the diocese to petition the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the top court in the state, to prevent any coercive action.

Since then, the orphanage, located on a prime 277-acre (112-hectare) plot of land granted to the Church during the British colonial era, says it has continued to face raids and false accusations of feeding children with beef (consumption of beef is banned in the state) and religious conversion.

A team of officials from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights conducted a raid on the orphanage on May 8.

The team forced their way into the convent, presbytery and also the church adjacent to the orphanage.

When they tried to climb over the altar, the priests began explaining its importance to Catholics.

Police, however, allegedly beat the priests and arrested them for obstructing government servants from discharging their duties. The priests were later released on bail by a local court.

The team, Varghese said, destroyed all electronic evidence such as CCTV footage and mobile phone recordings against them.

“They took our mobiles which had recordings of their violence and deleted them and returned them to us,” the priest said.

The orphanage is being targeted by land sharks, backed by Hindu groups and the government in the state to grab this huge property from the Church.

Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of the more than 72 million people in Madhya Pradesh.

