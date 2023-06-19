News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priests face fresh case over orphanage raid row

2 clergymen in Madhya Pradesh are charged with assaulting public servants and obstruction

Indian priests face fresh case over orphanage raid row

Activists and members representing the Christian community take part in a peaceful protest rally against what the claim as an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb 19. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 19, 2023 07:47 AM GMT

Updated: June 19, 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Police in central India have registered a fresh criminal case against two Catholic priests for allegedly assaulting public servants and obstructing their official duties while they were raiding a Catholic orphanage in May.

Police in Madhya Pradesh state on June 15 filed a case against Father E. P. Joshy, youth director of Sagar diocese and diocesan Father Naveen Brahmakulam following a complaint by Kleen Rai, a member of the Sagar district child welfare committee.

The fresh complaint against the priests comes after the police arrested them on May 8 when they objected to the inspection team desecrating the altar of a church adjacent to St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Shyampur in Sagar diocese.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

“Now, a second case of obstructing government servants on duty has been registered against our priests,” said Father Sinto Varghese, director of the orphanage.

“No doubt, the fresh case is yet another revengeful act from the child rights protection body to target us,” Varghese told UCA News on June 17.

“We have already been facing targeted attacks on our orphanage from the federal and provincial child rights protection bodies for no reason,” the priest said.

“Now, we have to fight one more false case.”

The state is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, where Christians say their people and institutions are targeted, mostly on allegations of conversion activities.

Madhya Pradesh is among 11 Indian provincial states that have enacted a draconian anti-conversion law.

The orphanage has faced problems from child rights panels after its license expired in 2020, forcing the diocese to petition the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the top court in the state, to prevent any coercive action.

Since then, the orphanage, located on a prime 277-acre (112-hectare) plot of land granted to the Church during the British colonial era, says it has continued to face raids and false accusations of feeding children with beef (consumption of beef is banned in the state) and religious conversion.

A team of officials from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights conducted a raid on the orphanage on May 8.

The team forced their way into the convent, presbytery and also the church adjacent to the orphanage. 

When they tried to climb over the altar, the priests began explaining its importance to Catholics. 

Police, however, allegedly beat the priests and arrested them for obstructing government servants from discharging their duties. The priests were later released on bail by a local court.

The team, Varghese said, destroyed all electronic evidence such as CCTV footage and mobile phone recordings against them.

“They took our mobiles which had recordings of their violence and deleted them and returned them to us,” the priest said.

The orphanage is being targeted by land sharks, backed by Hindu groups and the government in the state to grab this huge property from the Church.

Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of the more than 72 million people in Madhya Pradesh.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row
Uniform Civil Code is Indian PM’s response to electoral rout Uniform Civil Code is Indian PM’s response to electoral rout
Delhi archdiocese to help riot-hit Indian state Delhi archdiocese to help riot-hit Indian state
Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy
Thai monks visit Vatican to embolden fraternity Thai monks visit Vatican to embolden fraternity
Art exhibition marks 60 years of Korea-Vatican ties Art exhibition marks 60 years of Korea-Vatican ties
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ootacamund

Diocese of Ootacamund

The diocese stretches over a land area of 7,312 square kilometers. Ooty is the largest town in the

Read more
Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Gurgaon is a leading financial and industrial hub in India, situated in the National Capital Region near the Indian

Read more
Diocese of Krishnagar

Diocese of Krishnagar

In a land area of 8,640 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, located in West Bengal state, covers two civil

Read more
Diocese of Gumaca

Diocese of Gumaca

In a land area of 3,666.44 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the eastern part of Quezon province.Quezon

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.