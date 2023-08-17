Indian priests face excommunication over liturgy dispute

Archbishop Cyril Vasil orders all priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to implement synod-approved Mass by Aug 20

Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil, Pontifical Delegate appointed to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, officiating Mass at the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church Kochi, southern Kerala state on Aug. 15. (Photo: supplied)

The Vatican representative, appointed to help find a solution to the decades-old liturgical dispute in India’s Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, has said the priests who refuse to accept a liturgy approved by the Church’s synod and the Vatican face excommunication.

Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil, Pontifical Delegate appointed to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the center of the dispute, ordered archdiocesan priests on Aug. 17 to celebrate the Synod-approved Mass in all parishes from Sunday, Aug. 20.

The priests, however, refused to comply and reaffirmed their resolve to continue their form of liturgy in which they face the congregation during the Mass.

They refuse to accept the liturgy approved by the Church's synod and the Vatican which wants the celebrants to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer.

Church officials introduced the revised liturgy two decades ago to help the Kerala-based Church, in southern India, have uniformity in the liturgy. But disputes delayed its implementation.

“We will not offer the uniform mode of Mass as the Rubrics [turning to the altar during the Mass] in it were clandestinely added without any consideration," Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the presbytery council in the archdiocese told UCA News on Aug. 17.

"The synod also misled the pope and now they want us to follow it which will not be possible," he said.

However, Vasil insisted on implementing the synod-approved Mass and also asked the priests to read out a letter from Pope Francis issued on March 25, 2022, which ordered the archdiocese to celebrate synod-approved Mass to help the Church to have a uniform liturgical celebration.

He also ordered the priests to commemorate the legitimate hierarchs during the celebration of Mass, specifically asking each of them to commemorate Pope Francis, the Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Church, and the Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Andrew Thazhath in all liturgical celebrations.

“I hereby warn you that any negligence to fulfill this order will invite canonical punishments as prescribed” in canon 1438 of the Code of the Eastern Churches, which speaks about excommunication, he said.

The Church law says priests who “intentionally omit the legally prescribed commemoration of the hierarch in the Divine Liturgy and divine praises” and do not reconsider the decision despite the legitimate warning, “is to be punished with an appropriate penalty, not excluding a major ex-communication.”

Mundadan said their priests pray for the bishops in their Masses.

“It is wrong to say that our priests are not praying for them. I take their names in every Mass and there is no confusion about it. When I interacted with Vasil I had specifically informed him that names of hierarchs are taken, even invited him to attend our Mass,” Mundadan said.

“We are only opposed to rubrics, and we even use the updated liturgy texts for our Mass," the priest added.

Despite the warning it will be difficult to implement a uniform mode of Mass in the archdiocese, says an observer.

“Even if priests are ready to adopt the uniform mode of Mass, they can't celebrate it in our churches as a vast majority of people are opposed to it," said a Church member who did not want to be named.

“Vasil can threaten priests but not the people," he said adding: “Considering our liturgy as a variant can easily solve the issues. But the ego of some bishops in the synod created all these troubles, knowing well that the people and priests in the archdiocese will not accept the uniform mode of Mass which they rejected two decades back.”

The liturgy dispute started after the Second Vatican Council that advocated liturgical reforms. A traditionalist group sought to retain ancient traditions, while the other group wanted to modernize liturgy.

The traditionalists wanted priests to face the altar throughout the Eucharistic celebration, while the modernists wanted them to face the congregation throughout the Mass.

In 1999, the Church’s synod approved a Mass but it was not implemented in most dioceses until last year because of resistance and disputes.

By November 2021, except Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, all 35 dioceses of the Church implemented the synod-approved Mass.

