News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priest, three nuns among six killed in road tragedy

All six occupants died instantaneously as an overspeeding truck rammed into their vehicle in northeast Meghalaya

Father Mathew Das (clockwise from top left), Sisters Promila Tirkey, Melamine Dantes, and Rossie Nongrum, who died in a road accident in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya

Father Mathew Das (clockwise from top left), Sisters  Promila Tirkey, Melamine Dantes, and Rossie Nongrum, who died in a road accident in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya. (Photos supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 27, 2023 11:31 AM GMT

Updated: February 27, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

A priest, three nuns, and two others died in a road mishap in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on Feb. 26.

The accident took place in Sumer, Ri Bhoi district, when a truck carrying cement lost control and rammed into their vehicle in the opposite direction, killing all six occupants, including a male teacher and the driver, on the spot. 

According to police, the overspeeding truck was going towards Guwahati in the neighboring Assam state when it lost control.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The victims were identified as Father Mathew Das, parish priest and principal of St. John's High School in Barama, and Sisters Melamine Dantes Promila Tirkey and Rossie Nongrum. A male teacher identified only as Mairan and the driver are the other victims. 

Their bodies have been taken to a hospital in Meghalaya for a post-mortem. All victims are from the Bongaigaon diocese in Assam state in eastern India. 

The driver and the helper of the truck sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Expressing his sadness, Bishop Thomas Pulloppillil of Bongaigaon said, “Sister Rossie, a Khasi tribal nun, had her final vows last month. She had come to visit other sisters in our diocese. The victims were on their way to drop her off when they met with the accident.”

“People in the diocese as well as in the state are in shock after hearing the sad news as they have lost a principal and teachers,” Bishop Pulloppillil told UCA News on Feb. 27.

The nuns belong to the Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Fatima and their provincial house is in Meghalaya. So, most probably they will be buried there, the prelate said.

The Assam Christian Forum has expressed pain at the road mishap. Allen Brooks, the forum spokesperson, has asked the government to start a thorough investigation and sought compensation for the victims’ families.

Bongaigaon Diocese was carved out of the Archdiocese of Guwahati with an overall population of 5.2 million of which 56,855 (1.2 percent) are Catholics, comprising mainly tribal people, with the Bodos forming the single largest ethnic group.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Take time to consider social change during Lent Take time to consider social change during Lent
Indian priest, three nuns among six killed in road tragedy Indian priest, three nuns among six killed in road tragedy
Vatican establishes ties with Oman Vatican establishes ties with Oman
Bishops-team reports to Vatican on Indian cathedral desecration Bishops-team reports to Vatican on Indian cathedral desecration
Churches in Sri Lanka against postponing polls Churches in Sri Lanka against postponing polls
Asian leaders end synod preparations discussing ‘gaps’ Asian leaders end synod preparations discussing ‘gaps’
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Gurgaon is a leading financial and industrial hub in India, situated in the National Capital Region near the Indian

Read more
Diocese of San Carlos

Diocese of San Carlos

In a land area of 3,041 square kilometers, the Diocese of San Carlos occupies a territory on the northeastern part of

Read more
Diocese of Thai Binh

Diocese of Thai Binh

General Characteristics of the diocese In a land area of 2,465.09 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two

Read more
Diocese of Khulna

Diocese of Khulna

The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.