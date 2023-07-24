Indian priest suspended over 'clean up' ministry

Priest calls action 'first recognition' of his 'prophetic mission' to raise voice against practices in Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church

Father Ajimon Puthiyapramabil quit active parish ministry to raise his voice against practices in the Church that are against the teachings of Christ like a prophet. (Photo supplied)

A Catholic priest in southern India, who was suspended for causing public scandal, says the punishment was the Church’s recognition of his mission to “clean up” the controversy-ridden Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church.

“I accept the suspension as the first sign of recognition to my new prophetic mission,” Father Thomas (Ajimon) Puthiyaparambil told UCA News on July 22, four days after his suspension.

Bishop Remigiose Inchanananiyil of Thamarassery diocese in southern Kerala state suspended the priest on July 18 after the priest refused to take up his new assignment as the vicar of a parish. The transfer order was signed on April 29.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

Puthiyaparambil refused the new assignment and “published a note in social media… causing irreparable damage and public scandal,” the suspension order said.

The priest’s refusal to accept the assignment follows his May 12 public announcement to quit pastoral ministry "to clean up" his Syro-Malabar Church, which he alleged deviated from the teachings of Christ.

The Church remains practically divided on liturgy with a group rejecting the decision of the Church’s Synod of Bishops, which wanted to bring uniformity in liturgical celebration.

The synod approved a Mass form asking all its priests to celebrate liturgy facing the altar during the Eucharistic prayer. But a section of the priests, led by most priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese insisted on facing the people throughout the Mass.

The controversy has witnessed several court cases, public demonstrations, and violent protests including physical fights inside a cathedral.

Puthiyaparambil publicly supported the group that rejected the Synod-approved Mass.

He “took a stand against the decision of the Church" through public speeches and messages “causing scandal and violating ecclesiastical discipline,” the bishop’s order said.

“The scandalous situation continues to prevail as the accused is not ready to "amend his position” even after “due deliberations,” said the order that suspended Puthiyaparambil from administrating sacraments in the Church.

The priest said the suspension was the “first recognition of the new prophetic mission. I’m aware that more crosses are being prepared for me,” he told UCA News in a written statement.

He said he has “no personal problems with the diocese and its officials and I don’t think they too have any personal issue with me.”

“The new mission is part of my self-commitment to clear up the rottenness in the Syro-Malabar Church,” he said.

“I became a priest to follow Christ after giving up many things,” Puthiyaparambil asserted adding: “Therefore, I am happy to leave the privileges and security of the priesthood for my new mission that Christ has entrusted to me. I will continue to trust in God,” he said.

The five-decade-long liturgical dispute in the Church has led to the closure of the St Mary’s Cathedral of Ernakulam-Angamali archdiocese on Dec. 24, 2022, following two groups violently clashing inside it.

“No one has told me that what I spoke is untruth. Even Christ was accused of leading the people astray,” he said referring to the accusation against him of causing scandals in the church.

Puthiyaparambil also denied his bishop’s claim that the suspension was done after “due deliberations.”

“It is common practice to give an official show-cause notice before punishing the accused. If there is no such thing in oriental canon law, they should amend it to add such a clause,” he said.

The priest said he will not be able to celebrate Mass henceforth. “But I am happy to join Mass and receive Holy Communion as one of the believers.”

Latest News