X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Priest facing two sex allegations has been in conflict with Bishop D'Souza in Rajasthan for five years

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: March 15, 2021 07:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
2

Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence

Mar 12, 2021
3

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
4

Vietnam upholds farmers' death penalty over land clash

Mar 11, 2021
5

Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore

Mar 11, 2021
6

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
7

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?

Mar 12, 2021
8

UN calls on Myanmar military to show restraint

Mar 11, 2021
9

British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Mar 12, 2021
10

Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus

Mar 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Bishop Pius Thomas D’Souza claims he was attacked by a priest in his dining room. (Photo: YouTube)

A Catholic priest has been excommunicated after he allegedly beat up his bishop in India’s Rajasthan state, but the priest says the bishop concocted the assault story to end his criticism of the bishop’s authoritarian administration.

Bishop Pius Thomas D’Souza of Ajmer announced the suspension of Father Varghese Palappallil on March 10, three days after the priest allegedly attacked him in the dining room of the bishop’s house.

According to Canon Law 1370, the priest has incurred automatic suspension from all priestly ministries and from receiving sacraments in the Church because he attacked his bishop, said the bishop’s letter to Father Palappallil, which was also released to the media.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The bishop quoted the second clause of the law, which says a person who uses physical force against a bishop “incurs latae sententiae interdict and, if a cleric, he incurs also a latae sententiae suspension.”

The law interprets interdict as another term for excommunication.

However, Father Palappallil said the bishop “cooked up the assault case” against him to remove him from the priesthood as he “questioned the bishop’s autocratic rule” in the diocese.

Father Palappallil and the bishop have been in conflict since 2015 after the bishop removed him from the post of principal in a church-run school following an allegation he was in a sexual relationship with a woman. 

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Since then, the bishop has not assigned him a parish or given any other responsibility in the diocese. 

This year the priest was also accused of sexually abusing a girl.

On March 7, the priest visited the bishop’s house to speak with him about getting a placement.    

Related News

Father Palappallil approached the bishop during lunchtime when he was alone in the dining room, said Father Cosmos Shekhawat, the diocese’s vicar general, in an official communication on March 9.

The priest unexpectedly assaulted the bishop after he declined the priest’s demand for an assignment, the official letter said, quoting the bishop.

“He gave a strong blow to my face near my eyes. My spectacles fell to the ground. Before I could manage to grasp the situation, he gave a blow to my neck,” the bishop was quoted as saying.

The priest then picked up a chair but another priest saved the bishop from being attacked further, the letter said.

“It is all a concocted story,” Father Palappallil told UCA News on March 12. He said he was in the bishop’s dining room discussing the issue of him not having a pastoral duty for over five years.

“The bishop said I am accused in a pedophilia abuse case and it is pending before the Vatican, hence he cannot help me,” the priest said.

“The diocese appointed two commissions to probe sex allegations against me, but nothing has come out yet against me. I asked the bishop to appoint another commission to probe the allegation against him that he molested a nun in the diocese.

“At this, the irate bishop turned towards me with a table knife, and then I pushed him back. His specs fell off and there was no assault as was being made out.

“We later had discussions until 3.30 pm and departed in a friendly atmosphere. The assault story is cooked up for my dismissal because I have been opposing his autocratic administration with his coterie of a few priests.” 

Sex allegations 

The priest said both complaints against him came from the same email address in the name of fictitious victims. He challenged the bishop to bring the victims before the public.

The priest claimed the allegation of having sex with a woman was the first step. “But the complainant failed to present herself before the probe teams to give her statement, so the probes could not be concluded.”

“I pleaded many times with the bishop to take action against me if I am guilty or reinstate me into my work, but he never listened to me,” Father Palappallil said.

He said he filed five police cases against the bishop accusing him of character assassination.

“The bishop used social media and his coterie to spread false stories against me to tarnish my image," Father Palappallil claimed.

“In retaliation, the bishop complained about me to the Vatican with a pedophile charge in 2021. If the bishop was so sure about the pedophile case, he should have reported it to the police. Instead, he tried to malign my name within the Church.”

Bishop D’Souza did not respond to calls from UCA News, but Father Shekhawat described the allegations against the bishop as "baseless.”

“In fact, the diocese came to know about both cases from the Vatican as the complaints had been filed directly to the Vatican,” the vicar general told UCA News on March 13.

“The same woman who accused the priest of sexually abusing her in 2015 complained to the Vatican again about the pedophile allegation against him. The bishop has no role in it.” 

Meanwhile, a diocesan priest supporting Father Palappallil told UCA News on March 12 that several priests have become “victims of a virtual syndicate” that is at work in Ajmer Diocese.

“It is destroying the diocese and will eventually harm the faith life in the diocese,” he said.

The diocese covers one-third of the desert state of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan in western India, where Christians form less than 1 percent of the predominantly Hindu population.

The diocese has about 50 priests, who are reportedly divided over the issue.

A letter in support of Father Palappallil circulating among priests blames the silence of priests for pushing Father Palappallil’s case “into this precarious situation.”

Also Read

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob
Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob
Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal
Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Latest News

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Mar 15, 2021
Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack
Mar 15, 2021
St. Joseph under the microscope in US woman's new book
Mar 15, 2021
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Mar 15, 2021
At least 38 killed in Myanmar's bloodiest Sunday
Mar 15, 2021
Sacked priest in Timor-Leste 'will remain defrocked'
Mar 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021

Features

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Mar 15, 2021
Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack
Mar 15, 2021
Minority females fight for education in Pakistan
Mar 15, 2021
Nuns on the front line fight to save Myanmar's democracy
Mar 13, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Human trafficking in Indonesia is a tough nut to crack

Human trafficking in Indonesia is a tough nut to crack
Perseverance has landed

Perseverance has landed
The popes very political strategy in engaging Islam

The pope’s very political strategy in engaging Islam
Hold your head high

Hold your head high
A welcome interruption

A welcome interruption
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, deepen my faith that all my petitions for Your help

Lord Jesus, deepen my faith that all my petitions for Your help
Protect Jesus, all the social workers and activists

Protect Jesus, all the social workers and activists
St. Louise de Marillac | Saint of the Day

St. Louise de Marillac | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.