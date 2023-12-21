News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priest, eight others released from jail three months after arrest

Father Babu Francis and others are accused of violating Uttar Pradesh's sweeping anti-conversion law

A northern Indian court has granted bail to a Catholic priest and three others close to three months after they were remanded in custody for violating a stringent anti-conversion law

Bishop Louis Mascarenhas (left) welcoming Father Babu Francis (right), who was released from jail Dec. 22 months after he was arrested and remanded accused of conversion charges in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 21, 2023 08:20 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2023 12:34 PM GMT

The top court in a northern Indian Uttar Pradesh state has released a Catholic priest and nine Christians nearly three months after they were arrested and remanded in custody in three different cases of conversion.

Father Babu Francis, the social work director of Allahabad diocese was freed from the jail on Dec. 22, four days after Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

A  Protestant Christian Ragh Vir along with his two companions was freed from Azamgarh district jail after being in judicial custody for 43 days.

In a similar case, five Protestant Christians including two pastors have been freed from Sonabhadra district jail on Dec. 22, days ahead of Christmas.

Along with Francis and three other Catholics were also granted bail on Dec. 18, but their release formalities have not been completed, Church officials said.

Some 50 other Christians are still waiting for their turn to be freed, months after they were sent to jail accused of conversion.

Bishop Louis Mascarenhas of Allahabad in a message on Dec. 18 announced the bail news and termed it as “a Christmas gift.”

“We are happy that Father Francis is with us for Christmas”, Father Isidore D’Sousa, the Chancellor of the diocese told UCA News.

The bail hearing of Francis and others was postponed five times before being rejected by the local court. The high court granted bail after the third attempt, D’Souza said.

According to Church leaders, more than 400 Christians were arrested and sent to different jails in Uttar Pradesh in the past three years after the enactment of the anti-conversion law.

The law, they say, has become a tool for right-wing Hindu groups and the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to accuse and harass Christians.

Francis was arrested after a BJP leader, Vibhavnath Bharati, complied with police that the priest and others attempted to convert villagers.

He also accused them of defaming Hindu gods and making physical threats.

Police arrested them on Oct. 1 and a local court remanded them the next day.

However, Church leaders said the BJP official forced his way into a Sunday prayer service conducted by a Protestant pastor after accusing him of religious conversion.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the pastor’s brother, who is a Catholic and works with the diocese's social work department.

Subsequently, two of his colleagues went to the police station to secure his release. However, police also detained them.

Having heard three of his colleagues were in custody, Francis went to the police station to secure their release. But, he was charged under the anti-conversion law along with the three others.

The state recorded 287 incidents of persecution against Christians in 2023 from January to November.

The country has recorded 687 cases of persecution against Christians from the same period which is the highest since 2014 when the pro-Hindu BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million people, mostly Hindus.

* This page was updated on Dec. 22 after its publication on Dec. 21

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed
Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes
Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools
Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar
Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity
Taiwan excels, Hong Kong falls in global freedom ranking Taiwan excels, Hong Kong falls in global freedom ranking
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Taunggyi Archdiocese is situated in the Southern Shan State, in the eastern part Myanmar. It was established as a

Read more
Diocese of Jashpur

Diocese of Jashpur

The diocesan territory stretches over 4,570 square kilometres and covers the Jashpur civil district of the newly formed

Read more
Diocese of Bareilly

Diocese of Bareilly

With a land area of 32,860 square kilometers, the diocese covers the districts of Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Pilibhit

Read more
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.