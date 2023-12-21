Indian priest, eight others released from jail three months after arrest

Father Babu Francis and others are accused of violating Uttar Pradesh's sweeping anti-conversion law

Bishop Louis Mascarenhas (left) welcoming Father Babu Francis (right), who was released from jail Dec. 22 months after he was arrested and remanded accused of conversion charges in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. (Photo: supplied)

The top court in a northern Indian Uttar Pradesh state has released a Catholic priest and nine Christians nearly three months after they were arrested and remanded in custody in three different cases of conversion.

Father Babu Francis, the social work director of Allahabad diocese was freed from the jail on Dec. 22, four days after Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

A Protestant Christian Ragh Vir along with his two companions was freed from Azamgarh district jail after being in judicial custody for 43 days.

In a similar case, five Protestant Christians including two pastors have been freed from Sonabhadra district jail on Dec. 22, days ahead of Christmas.

Along with Francis and three other Catholics were also granted bail on Dec. 18, but their release formalities have not been completed, Church officials said.

Some 50 other Christians are still waiting for their turn to be freed, months after they were sent to jail accused of conversion.

Bishop Louis Mascarenhas of Allahabad in a message on Dec. 18 announced the bail news and termed it as “a Christmas gift.”

“We are happy that Father Francis is with us for Christmas”, Father Isidore D’Sousa, the Chancellor of the diocese told UCA News.

The bail hearing of Francis and others was postponed five times before being rejected by the local court. The high court granted bail after the third attempt, D’Souza said.

According to Church leaders, more than 400 Christians were arrested and sent to different jails in Uttar Pradesh in the past three years after the enactment of the anti-conversion law.

The law, they say, has become a tool for right-wing Hindu groups and the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to accuse and harass Christians.

Francis was arrested after a BJP leader, Vibhavnath Bharati, complied with police that the priest and others attempted to convert villagers.

He also accused them of defaming Hindu gods and making physical threats.

Police arrested them on Oct. 1 and a local court remanded them the next day.

However, Church leaders said the BJP official forced his way into a Sunday prayer service conducted by a Protestant pastor after accusing him of religious conversion.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the pastor’s brother, who is a Catholic and works with the diocese's social work department.

Subsequently, two of his colleagues went to the police station to secure his release. However, police also detained them.

Having heard three of his colleagues were in custody, Francis went to the police station to secure their release. But, he was charged under the anti-conversion law along with the three others.

The state recorded 287 incidents of persecution against Christians in 2023 from January to November.

The country has recorded 687 cases of persecution against Christians from the same period which is the highest since 2014 when the pro-Hindu BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million people, mostly Hindus.

* This page was updated on Dec. 22 after its publication on Dec. 21

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News