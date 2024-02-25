News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian priest awarded for promoting Tamil language, literature

The southern Tamil Nadu government bestowed the George Uglow Pope (G.U. Pope) Award on Father Amudhan of Tanjore Diocese
Indian priest awarded for promoting Tamil language, literature

A screenshot of Father D. Amudhan of Tanjore Diocese in India from a Youtube interview. (Youtube)

Robancy A Helen
Published: February 25, 2024 04:06 AM GMT

A Catholic priest in southern Tamil Nadu state has won a literature award named after an Anglican missionary and a Tamil scholar for the first time this year.

The state Department of Tamil Development bestowed the George Uglow Pope (G.U. Pope) Award on Father D. Amudhan of Tanjore diocese on Feb. 22.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions to Tamil literature and language.

The award is named after Pope (1820–1908), a British Protestant missionary, who spent 40 years in Tamil Nadu and translated many Tamil classical works like Tirukkural into English.

Recognizing Pope's contribution to the Tamil language, the state government has installed his statue on the popular Chennai beach in the capital of the state.

Pope opened several schools and taught Latin, English, Hebrew, mathematics, and philosophy.

Pope was born on April 24, 1820, on Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia. His family migrated to England when he was an infant.

Tamil, spoken by 66 million people, is considered a classical language by the federal government in 2004.

Besides Tamil Nadu, Tamil is one of the official languages of Sri Lanka and Singapore. It is also spoken in several other nations.

Father Amudhan has published 17 research articles on Tamil language. His focus is centered around contributions made by Christianity to the Tamil language. The priest has authored nine books.

“Father Amudhan helped me proofread the translation of the Bible in Tamil in 1986. He translated the Book of Esther from Greek to Tamil,” said Bishop Emeritus Soosai Manikam of Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

The 80-year-old Amudhan was born on April 18, 1943, in Punnaikayal in the coastal Tuticorin diocese in Tamil Nadu. He renamed himself Amudhan (Elixir) for his love of the Tamil language.

The priest also edited several Tamil publications and was president of the Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA) from 1998 to 2001.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Amudhan has received several other awards and recognitions for his contribution to the Tamil language.

Amuthath Tamil, a book that speaks of his life and works, was published on his 75th birthday in 2017, authored by another Tamil scholar M. Alphonse.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Min Thide Justin Saw of Hpa-an, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Vincent Samuel of Neyyattinkara, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Chusak Sirisut of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Jiansen Ling of Jiangmen, China
Read More...
Latest News
Indian priest awarded for promoting Tamil language, literature
Indian priest awarded for promoting Tamil language, literature
Church urges migration crisis to be approached with human dignity
Church urges migration crisis to be approached with human dignity
Catholic leaders blast Texas lawsuit targeting migrant ministry
Catholic leaders blast Texas lawsuit targeting migrant ministry
Media, social media can be 'crueler than wild beasts': papal preacher
Media, social media can be 'crueler than wild beasts': papal preacher
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.