News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priest awaits bail to avoid arrest over unintended remark

Father Bolmax Pereira from Goa is in trouble after his comment on a 17th-century Hindu warrior went viral on social media

Indian priest awaits bail to avoid arrest over unintended remark

Father Bolmax Pereira. (Photo: Youtube)

Michael Gonsalves

By Michael Gonsalves

Published: August 07, 2023 12:33 PM GMT

Updated: August 07, 2023 01:04 PM GMT

A court in India’s western coastal state of Goa has adjourned the hearing of an anticipatory bail application of a Catholic priest, who was accused of insulting a 17th-century Hindu king.

Father Bolmax Pereira, the parish priest of St. Francis Xavier Church in Goa, had sought anticipatory bail on Aug. 5, a day after police filed a case against him for reportedly saying during a sermon that Shivaji Maharaj, a warrior king, was not God.

During the hearing on Aug. 7, Father Pereira sought interim relief to avoid arrest but the judge at the Margao local court denied his request. The police sought more time to file their reply leading to the adjournment.  

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The priest has been accused of defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion, besides intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace.

At least two other complaints have also been filed against him in two other police stations in the state.  

Pereira has already tendered an apology, saying his statement on the king was taken "out of context and misinterpreted."

Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha empire in western India. His defeat of Muslim contemporaries is often portrayed by India's pro-Hindu political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules in Goa, as a victory of Hindus over Muslims.

A video of the priest's sermon went viral on social media last week. It showed him saying, “Chhatrapati Shivaji cannot be considered a God.”

Several hardline Hindu organizations, including the Bajrang Dal (brigade of Lord Hanuman), have sought his arrest.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said action would be taken against the priest as per law.

On Aug. 3, Father Pereira issued a statement, regretting the controversy surrounding his remark and the "misunderstanding" that arose due to it.

“The purpose and intent of making a mention of the great national hero and the valiant warrior during the sermon was to tell devotees and viewers that Shivaji Maharaj was revered by people across the country and abroad, cutting across religions, castes, creed, and languages,” he said.

“Hence, attributing him [Shivaji Maharaj] to only one religion would reduce his stature and greatness among the people of other faiths,” he noted.  

Father Pereira said that he was shocked to learn that his sermon was "selectively taken out of context."

He said the omission was aimed at creating enmity between communities.  

“If any individual or organization has been hurt due to this episode and misunderstanding, I express my deepest regret,” the priest said.  

On Aug. 4, hundreds of Bajrang Dal workers marched to the police station, demanding the priest’s arrest.

This controversy also reached the Goa assembly during its monsoon session.  

Goa Forward Party legislator Vijai Sardesai said that the matter should be settled as the priest has already tendered an apology.

comment

Share your comments
3 Comments on this Story
PERPET
If that priest has said Shivaji Maharaj is not God, that is truth he said, whats wrong in that? Shivaji Maharaj has created the heaven and Earth? These bjp people have lost their conscience. Hatredness against the of other communities has reached beyond imagination. But we are people of light, love and truth. Joy of the Lord is our strength.
Reply
JOHN MASCARENHAS
WHAT WAS WRONG WITH FR BOLMAX'S SERMON? was/is shivaji a hindu god? since when has shivaji been revered as a god? why have the corrupt police filed a report against fr bolmax without checking the facts? is this another instance of harassment of catholics by the criminal bajrang dal/ hindu vishwa parishad and their ilk. including the cm of goa??? are they creating an atmosphere for another manipur like situation? after taking crores of rupees from the bjp govt, what are the catholic mlas and supporters of the criminal bjp govt doing to protect catholics in goa?
Reply
DAVID RAJU
This priest seems to have defiled a place of worship and also passed comments against another religion.
Reply

Latest News

Sri Lanka's Malaiyaha people seek end to age-old discrimination Sri Lanka's Malaiyaha people seek end to age-old discrimination
Indian priest awaits bail to avoid arrest over unintended remark Indian priest awaits bail to avoid arrest over unintended remark
Mutual trade bans sour Japan-China relations Mutual trade bans sour Japan-China relations
China’s displaced Uyghur youth find solace in Turkey China’s displaced Uyghur youth find solace in Turkey
UN hails peace after deadly clashes in Lebanon’s refugee camp UN hails peace after deadly clashes in Lebanon’s refugee camp
S. Koreans elated as Seoul to host next World Youth Day S. Koreans elated as Seoul to host next World Youth Day
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hyderabad

Diocese of Hyderabad

The Dioceses comprises the entire southern Sindh province, except the Karachi metropolis. With an area of 137,386

Read more
Diocese of Vinh

Diocese of Vinh

In a land area of 30,594.90 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers northern central provinces of Ha Tinh,

Read more
Diocese of Naval

Diocese of Naval

In a land area of 1,170.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the new province of Biliran and Five (5)

Read more
Diocese of Sapporo

Diocese of Sapporo

In a land area of 83,457 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sapporo and other cities such as Ishikari,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.