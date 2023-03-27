News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul

The residence of principal of a Catholic school in Gwalior diocese was searched to recover a liquor bottle, condoms

Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul

Nivedita Sharma (right), a member of Madhya Pradesh state’s Commission for Protection of Child Rights, speaking to media after the raid on the campus of St Mary’s School in Morena. (Photo: Twitter

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 27, 2023 12:15 PM GMT

Updated: March 27, 2023 06:13 PM GMT

A priest who served as a principal of a Catholic school in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was arrested and sent to judicial custody in a surprise search that appears preconceived.

Police claimed to have searched Father R. B. Dionysius’ residence within the campus of St Mary’s School at the Morena district headquarters and seized a few bottles of alcohol and condoms.

The search operation, conducted under the direction of Nivedita Sharma, a member of the state’s Commission for Protection of Child Rights on March 25, smacks of foul play to trap the priest, said an official from the Gwalior diocese under whose jurisdiction the school falls.

“It seemed to be part of a conspiracy to defame the diocesan school that has been doing well for the past 25 years,” the diocesan official who did not want to be named told UCA News on March 27.

Dionysius was arrested and sent to judicial custody on charges including disturbing public peace, conspiracy, threatening to cause death or grievous hurt, and using criminal force against a public servant on duty, police said.

If convicted of all charges he can be jailed for at least ten years.

The diocesan official said they had applied in a court for the priest’s bail on March 27 and expressed hope that he will be released soon.

Meanwhile, an official told the local media that police had sealed the priest’s residence, which was within the school campus where some to 1,800 students are studying.

The campus lacked cleanliness, the official said and questioned the school’s management for allowing the priest’s residence inside the school campus.

This is the latest action from the child rights panel against a Christian school in the state this month.

It earlier searched a school run by the Jabalpur diocese in the tribal-dominated Dindori district and arrested its principal, a layman, for alleged sexual assault on girls in its hostel.

Police also filed a criminal case of cheating against Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur last week.

Diocesan officials said the search operation should have been restricted to the offices and classrooms and the forceful entry into the priest’s residence was uncalled for.

“The team broke open the lock of the priest’s residence and carried out the search, which looked like part of a pre-planned script,” a priest lamented.

Christian schools, hostels, and orphanages have faced similar inspections that are followed by police action in the recent past in Madhya Pradesh.

Church leaders said they are clueless as to how to deal with the constant harassment from the panel that is meant to safeguard child rights.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul
Yet another minority community is on the edge in India Yet another minority community is on the edge in India
Demand to scrap welfare benefits for India's tribal Christians Demand to scrap welfare benefits for India's tribal Christians
Singapore police arrest 23 in child abuse crackdown Singapore police arrest 23 in child abuse crackdown
China frees pastor jailed for Sunday service China frees pastor jailed for Sunday service
8 jailed in Vietnam for kidney racket in Cambodia 8 jailed in Vietnam for kidney racket in Cambodia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dumka

Diocese of Dumka

In a land area of 14,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sahibganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Deoghar (excluding

Read more
Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea covers a land area of 15,733.4 square kilometers. The diocesan territory consists of the flat

Read more
Diocese of Hai Phong

Diocese of Hai Phong

In a land area of 9,079.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers whole of the coastal Hai Phong city,

Read more
Archdiocese of Anqing

Archdiocese of Anqing

Anhui Diocese covers 17 prefecture-level divisions: Hefei, Anqing, Bengbu, Bozhou, Chizhou, Chuzhou, Fuyang, Huaibei,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.