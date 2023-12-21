News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian priest, 3 others get bail after 3 months in jail

Father Babu Francis and others are accused of violating Uttar Pradesh's sweeping anti-conversion law

A northern Indian court has granted bail to a Catholic priest and three others close to three months after they were remanded in custody for violating a stringent anti-conversion law

A northern Indian court has granted bail to a Catholic priest and three others close to three months after they were remanded in custody for violating a stringent anti-conversion law. (Photo: Unsplash)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 21, 2023 08:20 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2023 08:42 AM GMT

The top court in a northern Indian state has granted bail to a Catholic priest and three others nearly three months after they were arrested and remanded in custody for allegedly violating a stringent anti-conversion law.

Father Babu Francis, director of social work in Allahabad diocese, and three other Catholics were granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Dec. 18.

Bishop Louis Mascarenhas of Allahabad in a message said, “Father Babu Francis and others have been granted bail. They will come out of [prison] very soon.”

The prelate termed their bail as “a Christmas gift.”

“Their suffering will not go in vain. It will strengthen the Church to work for the Lord,” Bishop Mascrenhas said in the message.

We are hopeful of their release “in a day or two,” said Father Isidore D’Sousa, chancellor of the diocese.

“We secured bail after “a long struggle,” the chancellor told UCA News on Dec.21, referring to the draconian Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act with provisions for the arrest and a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, enacted by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bail hearing was postponed five times before being rejected by the local court. The high court granted bail after the third attempt, D’Souza said.

A BJP leader, Vibhavnath Bharati, in his complaint to police accused the priest and others of attempting to convert villagers.

He also accused them of defaming Hindu gods and making physical threats.

Police arrested them on Oct. 1 and a local court remanded them the next day.

However, Church leaders said the BJP official forced his way into a Sunday prayer service conducted by a Protestant pastor after accusing him of religious conversion.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the pastor’s brother, who is a Catholic and works with the diocese's social work department.

Subsequently, two of his colleagues went to the police station to secure his release. However, police also detained them.

Having heard three of his colleagues were in custody, Francis went to the police station to secure their release. But, he was charged under the anti-conversion law along with the three others.

We have sufficient evidence to prove that the priest and others were implicated in a false case, the Church officials said.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, tops the list in Christian persecution.

The state recorded 287 violent incidents against Christians this year till November. During this period, the country recorded 687 cases of persecution against Christians.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million people, who are mostly Hindus.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian priest, 3 others get bail after 3 months in jail Indian priest, 3 others get bail after 3 months in jail
Vatican endogamy probe sought against Indian archbishops Vatican endogamy probe sought against Indian archbishops
Filipino LGBT Catholics welcome Vatican's same-sex blessing Filipino LGBT Catholics welcome Vatican's same-sex blessing
Same-sex blessings draw mixed reactions from global bishops Same-sex blessings draw mixed reactions from global bishops
Increased migration in 2023 pressures church's ministry Increased migration in 2023 pressures church's ministry
Japan needs innovative ways to boost its fertility rate Japan needs innovative ways to boost its fertility rate
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Mangalore

Diocese of Mangalore

Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

In a land area of 6,413.30 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the towns in northern part of Palawan

Read more
Diocese of Asansol

Diocese of Asansol

Asansol is a city in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is the second largest and most populated city of West Bengal

Read more
Diocese of Iligan

Diocese of Iligan

In a land area of 3,092 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Iligan City and part of the province of Lanao

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.