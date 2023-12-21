Indian priest, 3 others get bail after 3 months in jail

Father Babu Francis and others are accused of violating Uttar Pradesh's sweeping anti-conversion law

A northern Indian court has granted bail to a Catholic priest and three others close to three months after they were remanded in custody for violating a stringent anti-conversion law. (Photo: Unsplash)

The top court in a northern Indian state has granted bail to a Catholic priest and three others nearly three months after they were arrested and remanded in custody for allegedly violating a stringent anti-conversion law.

Father Babu Francis, director of social work in Allahabad diocese, and three other Catholics were granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Dec. 18.

Bishop Louis Mascarenhas of Allahabad in a message said, “Father Babu Francis and others have been granted bail. They will come out of [prison] very soon.”

The prelate termed their bail as “a Christmas gift.”

“Their suffering will not go in vain. It will strengthen the Church to work for the Lord,” Bishop Mascrenhas said in the message.

We are hopeful of their release “in a day or two,” said Father Isidore D’Sousa, chancellor of the diocese.

“We secured bail after “a long struggle,” the chancellor told UCA News on Dec.21, referring to the draconian Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act with provisions for the arrest and a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, enacted by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bail hearing was postponed five times before being rejected by the local court. The high court granted bail after the third attempt, D’Souza said.

A BJP leader, Vibhavnath Bharati, in his complaint to police accused the priest and others of attempting to convert villagers.

He also accused them of defaming Hindu gods and making physical threats.

Police arrested them on Oct. 1 and a local court remanded them the next day.

However, Church leaders said the BJP official forced his way into a Sunday prayer service conducted by a Protestant pastor after accusing him of religious conversion.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the pastor’s brother, who is a Catholic and works with the diocese's social work department.

Subsequently, two of his colleagues went to the police station to secure his release. However, police also detained them.

Having heard three of his colleagues were in custody, Francis went to the police station to secure their release. But, he was charged under the anti-conversion law along with the three others.

We have sufficient evidence to prove that the priest and others were implicated in a false case, the Church officials said.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, tops the list in Christian persecution.

The state recorded 287 violent incidents against Christians this year till November. During this period, the country recorded 687 cases of persecution against Christians.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million people, who are mostly Hindus.

