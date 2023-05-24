Indian prelates seek end to man-animal conflict

Over 1,200 people were killed in the past decade in the southern state of Kerala where 120 villages lie near forests

Forest officials transporting a wild elephant at Idukki district in India's Kerala state on April 29. Over 1,500 people lost their lives in man-animal conflict in the southern state in the past 15 years, reports say. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in a southern Indian state have sought urgent intervention from the state government to end the man-animal conflict that claims at least 100 lives each year.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC), urged the state government to take urgent steps to prevent wild animals from entering human habitations in the hilly districts.

The appeal was addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the government led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

Cardinal Cleemis, head of the Eastern rite Syro-Malankara Church, in a statement on May 20 expressed reservations about the role of the state government in tackling the man-animal conflict in the state that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people in the past decade or so.

The appeal came after three farmers - Chacko Purathel and Thomas Punnathara in the Kottayam district, and Varghese Thekkevila from the Kollam district - were brutally killed by a Gaur, also known as the Indian bison, on May 19.

Cardinal Cleemis, 63, said he was not sure if the state government was paying attention with due seriousness to wild animal attacks in the state, which has a total forest area of 11,265 square kilometers that makes up 29 percent of its geographical area.

Some 120 villages, with a population of more than 3 million, are living on the peripheries of the forest and face the threat of wild animals.

Most people in the hill districts closer to forests are Christians engaged in farming.

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, described the farmers’ killing as a disgrace to a civilized society.

Cardinal Alencherry, 78, took exception to the complacency on the part of the government and the forest department in dealing with this "burning issue."

The cardinal wanted the government to enact the necessary legislation to find a lasting solution to the problem rather than paying a meager sum as compensation for the loss of human lives and crops.

Cardinal Alencherry asked the government to take legal measures, like developed countries, to protect wild animals and human beings.

Quoting official data, Bishop Jose Pulickal of Kanjirappally, where two farmers were killed earlier this year, said a total of “735 farmers were killed in the past six years alone in the state due to the man-animal conflict.”

The prelate added that “123 were killed between June 2021 and December 2022.”

Bishop Pulickal was addressing a protest meeting of more than 20,000 farmers in Kattappana, a hill town in the Idukki district, on May 23, where a wild elephant had caused terror with its presence last month.

The prelate urged the provincial government to take legal remedies by amending the Wildlife (Protection) Act that criminalizes the killing of wild animals entering human habitats.

Killing wild animals is a punishable crime and people living near the forest are seeking to change the law to allow them to shoot and kill animals to protect their lives.

The protest in Kattappana was organized under the aegis of the Indian Farmers’ Movement (INFAM), a Church-backed body based in Kerala.

According to reports, over 1,500 people lost their lives in man-animal conflict in the state during the past 15 years, among them 1,233 have been reported since 2011.

Father Joseph Ottaplackal, chairman of the INFAM, told UCA News on May 24, “We will continue with our protest. We cannot stand idle to the brutal killings of hundreds of our farmers."

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News