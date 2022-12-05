News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian prelates denounce Vatican appointee’s actions

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath is blamed for derailing peace process in ongoing liturgical dispute in Syro-Malabar Church

Indian prelates denounce Vatican appointee’s actions

Syro-Malabar Archbishop Andrews Thazhath was appointed apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on July 30 to settle an ongoing liturgical dispute. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 05, 2022 10:42 AM GMT

Updated: December 05, 2022 12:08 PM GMT

The prelates of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church in India have expressed displeasure over the style of functioning of an apostolic administrator appointed to settle a liturgical dispute in one of its archdioceses.

Nine bishops in a confidential letter to Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Oriental Church based in the southern state of Kerala, have urged him “to do everything possible to stop this crisis with a pastoral solution.”

The Nov. 28 letter, which was leaked in the media, blamed Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, for derailing a peace process to settle the nearly five-decades-old liturgical dispute amicably.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Archbishop Thazhath had made an abortive bid to force his way into the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica on Nov. 27 to offer Mass in the uniform mode as approved by the synod in 1999 requiring the priests to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer.

This angered the priests and laity in the archdiocese who are opposed to the uniform Mass and want to stick to their traditional mode in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout.

The archbishop’s actions led to a street fight that ultimately resulted in the Basilica being closed and kept under police watch.

“We understand that the Basilica Vicar and curia members had informed him [Archbishop Thazhath] of the grave law and order situation there and requested him not to come. We regret to say that his visit was unfortunate and it worsened the situation,” the prelates stated in the letter.

They said the archbishop’s actions were “an improper act” as a three-member panel appointed by Cardinal Alencherry had initiated a dialogue with the priests and laity on Nov.25.

“The provocation will only strengthen the protest; violence breeds violence is a proven truth,” the prelates said.

The priests and laity in the archdiocese have been on a war path since August last year after the Synod of the Oriental Church instructed its 35 dioceses to adopt the uniform Mass.

While the other dioceses complied after initial resistance, the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese stuck to their stance and demanded their traditional mass be accorded a “liturgy variant status.”

The Vatican appointed Archbishop Thazhath on July 30 to settle the dispute

The bishops in their letter said the protracted liturgical dispute and subsequent developments “has tarnished the image of the Church and put the credibility of the Synod at stake.”

They have appealed to Cardinal Alencherry to address the situation with “a father’s heart,” take the dissenting priests into confidence and facilitate the opening of the basilica for worship.

The Syro-Malabar Media Commission though expressed its displeasure at the confidential letter being leaked to the media and has backed Archbishop Thazhath saying he was merely complying with the mandate given by the Vatican.

Archbishop Thazhath reaffirmed in a clarification on Dec. 4: “I have no authority and option other than to implement” the uniform Mass.

He appealed to the priests to refrain from protests as they “will be considered as protest against Holy Father and the rejection of his decisions.”

The signatories to the letter include Archbishop Antony Kariyil, Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Bishop Thomas Chakiath, Bishop Gratian Mundadan, Bishop Dominic Kokkat, Bishop Jose Chittooparambil, Bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath, Bishop Ephrem Nariculam, and Bishop Jose Puthenveettil.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
SAVI
Administrator Andrews Thazhath filed a case today against his priests and Laity in the High Court of Kerala. How can a bishop, a good shepherd ask the help of police force to attack his faithful?
Reply

Latest News

Indonesian Church decries cancellation of US envoy visit Indonesian Church decries cancellation of US envoy visit
North Korea executes teens for distributing foreign films North Korea executes teens for distributing foreign films
Chinese housing rights activist jailed Chinese housing rights activist jailed
Indian prelates denounce Vatican appointee’s actions Indian prelates denounce Vatican appointee’s actions
Unification Church 'made millions from spiritual sales' Unification Church 'made millions from spiritual sales'
Indian bishop wins reprieve from likely arrest Indian bishop wins reprieve from likely arrest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shamshabad

Diocese of Shamshabad

The territory of the eparchy is vast: it includes the entire country of India not already included in existing

Read more
Diocese of Hosur

Diocese of Hosur

The eparchy of Hosur includes the northern part of Tamil Nadu state, where there are around 50,000 Syro-Malabar

Read more
Eparchy of Parassala

Eparchy of Parassala

Parassala is a town in Trivandrum in Kerala state and is located at the southern end of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Rayagada

Diocese of Rayagada

Diocese of Rayagada is located in the Indian state of Orissa (Odisha). The diocese is a suffragan see of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.