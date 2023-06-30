News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian prelate calls Manipur riots 'ethnic-cleansing of Christians'

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry equated the sectarian violence in the northeastern state to the 2002 Gujarat riots

Indian prelate calls Manipur riots 'ethnic-cleansing of Christians'

The remains of a burnt church are seen in Langching village some 45 km from Imphal, the capital city of Manipur on May 31. The ongoing ethnic violence has kept India's northeastern state on the edge since May 3. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 30, 2023 10:29 AM GMT

Updated: June 30, 2023 10:33 AM GMT

An Indian Catholic Archbishop has termed the ongoing sectarian violence in northeastern Manipur state “ethnic-cleansing of Christians” and criticized the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for its failure to restore peace after nearly two months and more than 130 deaths.

Indicating a marked departure from the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church’s earlier stand toward India's ruling party, Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry said the ongoing violence in Manipur is “ethnic-cleansing of Christians” who make up 41.29 percent of the hilly state’s 3.2 million people.

The prelate, in one of the strongest criticisms of the BJP from any Church leader in India, equated the sectarian violence in Manipur to the 2002 riots in the western Gujarat state, where some 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its chief minister.

The Never Ending Korean War

In an official release from the Syro-Malabar Church on June 30, Archbishop Pamplany from the southern Kerala state dared Modi to repeat his claim in the US during a press conference with President Joe Biden that “there was no religious discrimination in India.”

“When such ethnic cleansing is happening in our country, our prime minister told the American Congress that there is absolutely no discrimination in India,” Pamplany told a solidarity meeting in Kannur, in Kerala, on June 28.

“Honourable prime minister, we have to ask you this: can you keep your hand on your chest and tell the suffering Christians of Manipur that there is no religious discrimination in this country?” he added 

The Syro-Malabar Church was seen as hobnobbing with the pro-Hindu party ahead of the 2024 national elections while ignoring its agenda of turning India into a theocratic Hindu nation.

Archbishop Pamplany had courted controversy in March after he offered the BJP help to win a parliamentary seat from Kerala in exchange for increasing the rubber prices to Rs. 300 (US$4) for a kilogram. Syrian Christians in Kerala are mostly farmers, a majority of them engaged in rubber cultivation.

Pamplany had drawn criticism from within the Church and outside for his remarks.

Amid the rising persecution of Christians and Muslims, Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, too, had given a clean chit to the BJP, saying Christians do not feel insecure under its rule in the country. 

Cardinal Alencherry made the controversial statement in an interview published by The New Indian Express on April 9.

Many influential BJP leaders have met Eastern rite bishops as part of an outreach program to woo Syrian Christians in the tiny state with 18 percent Christians out of its 33 million population.

Their bonhomie had invited criticism from within the Church as Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore along with other Christian groups had filed a petition in the country's top court seeking direction to end the persecution of Christians.

The latest U-turn by Archbishop Pamplany has won the hearts of the worst critics of the Syro-Malabar Church leadership.

Shaiju Antony, a leader of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (ATM) in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, lauded the prelate for his stand.

The ATM has locked horns with the Church over a decades-old liturgy dispute, but its lay Catholic leader in a video message on June 30 said: “At least now, the Syro-Malabar Church leadership understood the reality in Manipur and responded positively.” 

Antony welcomed it as "a laudable step” and added: "It is better to be late than never.”

Manipur is gripped by violence and bloodshed since May 3.

Tribal groups, comprising mainly Christians, are fighting against the majority Meitei Hindu community opposing the Meitei demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category to avail benefits of the reservation quota under India’s affirmative action plan. 

Christian leaders say some 50,000 Kuki people are displaced and live in some 300 relief camps, and they get little support from the state administration, headed by the BJP.

Many have taken shelter in the forest and close to 300 churches have been set on fire.

The violence has claimed more than 130 lives, but a realistic head count could increase the number considerably, Church leaders said.

comment

Share your comments
7 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
What a volte face, nevertheless better late than never
Reply
BEN G
Religion is the causes of all evil. If there had been no religion there won't be chaos and violence in the state. Religion back by radicalised brainwashed ignite the fire of manipur and the Christain societies instead of condemning has instigating and put fuel to the violence. Shame of RELIGION
Reply
GOTIMAYUM SURESH SHARMA
Are the only catholic Church burnt down and what is your image in Manipur shouting Christian
Reply
GOTIMAYUM SURESH SHARMA
You kuki's can take away your home and your belongings but you kuki's can not take away the land of Manipur
Reply
GOTIMAYUM SURESH SHARMA
You kuki's or Chinese or the UNC never think of your habit to be in India, We are Indian and you are not necessary for us, you can share only your mantelity but not in action
Reply
CHIN
More than 100 Churches burnt & PM still kept mum. If as much number of Hindu temples had been burnt anywhere all over the world, he'll certainly shout at the top of his voice. Is this RSS gameplan?
Reply
YUMNAM ELIZABETH DEVI
What a caption.shame on you for ur half knowledge.if it was a Christian cleansing then why the meitei Christian are being chased out looting their homes and belongings by the Christian kuki from their Christian area and why the the other Christian communities are there peacefully in other parts of the state including the heart of Imphal.don't spare false information in the world platform.pls use it in a better way
Reply

Latest News

Japan slammed for ‘erroneous’ WWII history in textbooks Japan slammed for ‘erroneous’ WWII history in textbooks
Are immigration and crime related in Japan? Are immigration and crime related in Japan?
More civilians killed in Myanmar junta airstrikes More civilians killed in Myanmar junta airstrikes
Religious leaders urged to enhance China’s ‘soft power’ Religious leaders urged to enhance China’s ‘soft power’
Indian prelate calls Manipur riots 'ethnic-cleansing of Christians' Indian prelate calls Manipur riots 'ethnic-cleansing of Christians'
Group lauds move to tackle gambling harms in Australia Group lauds move to tackle gambling harms in Australia
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Karachi

Archdiocese of Karachi

Karachi is the largest city, main seaport and the financial capital of Pakistan. Locally known as"the city of lights",

Read more
Diocese of Bangued

Diocese of Bangued

In a land area of 3,975.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Abra, a landlocked province

Read more
Diocese of Yantai

Diocese of Yantai

Yantai Diocese covers 4 districts (Zhifou, Fushan, Weizhen, Hanting); 4 cities (Longkou, Laiyang, Laizhou and Pingdou)

Read more
Diocese of Xuzhou

Diocese of Xuzhou

The diocese covers the prefectural city of Xuzhou with a territorial area of 11,258 square kilometer. It governs 3

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.