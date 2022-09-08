News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian police raid Protestant bishop's house

Bishop P. C. Singh of CNI's Jabalpur diocese was reportedly out of town but raid yielded huge cash in Indian, foreign currencies

Indian police raid Protestant bishop's house

Indian police display bundles of Indian currency they claimed to have seized from the house of Church of North India Bishop P. C. Singh of Jabalpur diocese in Madhya Pradesh on Sept. 8. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 08, 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2022 10:58 AM GMT

The office and residence of a Protestant bishop in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh were raided by sleuths from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) who reportedly seized unaccounted cash from the premises.

Federal officials in a Sept. 8 press release said Bishop P. C. Singh of the Church of North India (CNI) Jabalpur diocese is accused of swindling money worth over 27 million rupees (some US$338,000) collected as school fees from the diocesan schools.

Officials from New Delhi and a special wing of the state police dealing with economic offenses seized cash worth 16 million rupees in Indian currency and foreign currency worth US$250 from the bishop’s house, an official who was part of the raid told UCA News.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A currency counting machine was fetched from a nearby bank to count the seized cash, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Local Christians said the raid team arrived at the bishop’s house in the morning and began the search after blocking all entry and exit points.

Bishop Singh was not in town at the time of the raid as he is reportedly out of India.

The press note did not name the complainant but said the bishop is also accused of other offenses such as cheating and forgery to change the leadership of the diocesan education board, besides swindling the diocesan funds.

“More details about the sources of the money will be found only after a thorough investigation,” the official added.

He said the raid was conducted after their preliminary investigation found misuse of diocesan funds since 2004.

The official said they will be probing the matter from all possible angles, including the likelihood of a foreign connection.

Local media reported that officials had registered a case against the bishop for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under relevant provisions in the Indian Penal Code.

The diocesan officials when contacted by UCA News refused to comment.

Madhya Pradesh, ruled by India's ruling, pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, is known for targeting Christians and their institutions at the behest of local Hindu groups.

Christian leaders often face harassment and court cases in the state, where missionaries are accused of using their educational and healthcare services as a façade for converting poor and gullible people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Mask relaxation sparks opposition in the Philippines Mask relaxation sparks opposition in the Philippines
Will China’s Xi become the next 'great leader?' Will China’s Xi become the next 'great leader?'
Thai court seeks more evidence in PM suspension case Thai court seeks more evidence in PM suspension case
Five Afghan girls' schools reopen due to student demands Five Afghan girls' schools reopen due to student demands
Japan's ruling party concedes Unification Church ties Japan's ruling party concedes Unification Church ties
Cambodia threatens action against cult leaders Cambodia threatens action against cult leaders
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Will the pope and Chinas president meet in Kazakhstan

Will the pope and China’s president meet in Kazakhstan?

Pope Francis and Xi Jingping will both be in the Kazakh capital on September 14 for unrelated events, but there’s speculation the two leaders could finally meet while there

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.