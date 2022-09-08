Indian police raid Protestant bishop's house

Bishop P. C. Singh of CNI's Jabalpur diocese was reportedly out of town but raid yielded huge cash in Indian, foreign currencies

Indian police display bundles of Indian currency they claimed to have seized from the house of Church of North India Bishop P. C. Singh of Jabalpur diocese in Madhya Pradesh on Sept. 8. (Photo: supplied)

The office and residence of a Protestant bishop in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh were raided by sleuths from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) who reportedly seized unaccounted cash from the premises.

Federal officials in a Sept. 8 press release said Bishop P. C. Singh of the Church of North India (CNI) Jabalpur diocese is accused of swindling money worth over 27 million rupees (some US$338,000) collected as school fees from the diocesan schools.

Officials from New Delhi and a special wing of the state police dealing with economic offenses seized cash worth 16 million rupees in Indian currency and foreign currency worth US$250 from the bishop’s house, an official who was part of the raid told UCA News.

A currency counting machine was fetched from a nearby bank to count the seized cash, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Local Christians said the raid team arrived at the bishop’s house in the morning and began the search after blocking all entry and exit points.

Bishop Singh was not in town at the time of the raid as he is reportedly out of India.

The press note did not name the complainant but said the bishop is also accused of other offenses such as cheating and forgery to change the leadership of the diocesan education board, besides swindling the diocesan funds.

“More details about the sources of the money will be found only after a thorough investigation,” the official added.

He said the raid was conducted after their preliminary investigation found misuse of diocesan funds since 2004.

The official said they will be probing the matter from all possible angles, including the likelihood of a foreign connection.

Local media reported that officials had registered a case against the bishop for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under relevant provisions in the Indian Penal Code.

The diocesan officials when contacted by UCA News refused to comment.

Madhya Pradesh, ruled by India's ruling, pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, is known for targeting Christians and their institutions at the behest of local Hindu groups.

Christian leaders often face harassment and court cases in the state, where missionaries are accused of using their educational and healthcare services as a façade for converting poor and gullible people.

Latest News