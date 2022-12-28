News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker, friend

Pavel Antov, 65, was found in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state

Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker, friend

Antov was since 2018 a member of a regional parliament 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of Moscow, representing President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. (Photo: Twitter)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 28, 2022 05:01 AM GMT

Updated: December 28, 2022 05:04 AM GMT

Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticised the Ukraine war and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said Tuesday.

The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.

His death came two days after another member of the travel party, Vladimir Bidenov, was found unconscious after suffering an apparent heart attack at the same hotel and could not be revived.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Police said they were reviewing CCTV footage, questioning hotel staff and were waiting on detailed autopsy reports, but so far there was no sign of foul play.

"All possible angles as regards to the deaths of two Russian nationals are being verified," regional police chief Rajesh Pandit told AFP.

Bidenov's heart attack had likely been caused by binge drinking and a possible drug overdose, he said.

"So far it seems that Antov accidentally fell from the hotel terrace," he added.

"He was probably disturbed by the death of his friend and went to the hotel terrace and likely fell to his death from there."

The officer said Antov and his friends had arrived in the state in mid-December and visited several locations before arriving at their hotel in Rayagada at the start of last week.

Two local travel agents accompanying the party had also been questioned, along with the other two Russian members of the holiday group.

Antov was since 2018 a member of a regional parliament 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of Moscow, representing President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party.

Before entering politics he founded the food processing enterprise Vladimirsky Standart and in 2019 he was ranked the richest among all parliamentarians and senior officials in the country by the Russian edition of Forbes magazine.

In June, Russian media published a WhatsApp message attributed to Antov that said a Kremlin missile bombardment on Ukraine was "terrorism".

Antov took to the Russian social media network VK to deny writing the message, insisting that he supported Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker, friend Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker, friend
Thai top conservation official arrested on graft charges Thai top conservation official arrested on graft charges
Jesus' birth is not 'fairy tale,' pope says Jesus' birth is not 'fairy tale,' pope says
Salvadoran cardinal recalls vilification of his episcopacy, Romero Salvadoran cardinal recalls vilification of his episcopacy, Romero
UNSC urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on women UNSC urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on women
UAE pushes work for own citizens in private sector UAE pushes work for own citizens in private sector
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan

Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan

Geographically the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan is situated in the central of the province of Pangasinan. It has a

Read more
Diocese of Datong

Diocese of Datong

In a land area of approximately 14,176 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Diocese of Yuci

Diocese of Yuci

In a land area of approximately 21,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.