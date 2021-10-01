X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

Hindu activists disrupt the ceremony after claiming the Hindu bride was converted to Christianity

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 01, 2021 04:37 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 05:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

A bride with her hands decorated with henna dye at a mass marriage event in Mumbai, India. (Photo: AFP)

Police have launched an investigation into the marriage of a Protestant couple after Hindu activists claimed the bride was a Hindu converted to Christianity in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Hindu extremists barged into the marriage reception in Indore town on Sept. 29 evening and disrupted the function.

Even though the families of both bride and groom denied the allegations, the ruckus led to the police being summoned.

“The couple and their family members were taken to the police station. The allegations of the Hindu activists were found to be false and they were let off,” Pastor Patras Savil, who is based in Indore, told UCA News on Sept. 30.

“The newly wedded couple are Christians and their marriage reception was disturbed based on a false allegation of religious conversion.” 

No one from either family spoke to the media about the incident, apparently out of shock and fear.

There has been a rise in attacks on Christians since the state amended a more than three-decades-old anti-conversion law in January

Police have started a probe into the marriage based on a complaint from an office bearer of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajarang Dal, right-wing Hindu organizations opposed to Christians and their charitable work.

“It is very sad that Christians are simply targeted for their faith,” said Father Maria Stephen, public relations officer of the Catholic Church in Madhya Pradesh.

“There has been a rise in attacks on Christians since the state amended a more than three-decades-old anti-conversion law in January. The new anti-conversion law has given unbridled power to destructive elements so that now they can accuse anyone of religious conversion without even providing one iota of proof.” 

The law makes it mandatory for the accused to prove their innocence rather than seeking primary evidence from the accuser before proceeding with the charges.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It also has stringent provisions such as a 10-year prison sentence if a charge of religious conversion through allurement, force or coercion is proved.

“Now the situation is such that any Christian can be trapped in religious conversion cases, as happened in this marriage reception,” Father Stephen said.

“When such false news is publicized, animosity is created between people and disturbs public harmony. Everyone should respect each other and maintain social harmony for the future of the nation.” 

Christians in tribal-dominated Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh are scared after right-wing Hindu groups launched a campaign demanding removal of churches from tribal land and action against priests and pastors, accusing them of religious conversion.

District revenue officials have started summoning pastors and priests to certify if they were converted to Christianity by force.

“Our pastors and priests are getting notices from the officials, besides threats from right-wing Hindu activists, to prove our faith in Jesus,” said Bishop Paul Muniya of the Protestant Shalom Church.

“We are seeking legal recourse against all such discriminatory actions. Nobody was illegally converted or built illegal churches as being made out against us.” 

No law stops anyone from praying at home

The prelate clarified that Hindu activists are falsely claiming prayer rooms in the houses of pastors are illegally built churches.

“No law stops anyone from praying at home,” he said, appealing to people not to create mistrust and misrepresentation.

On Jan. 26, police in Indore charged 11 Christians with violating the state’s anti-conversion law following complaints from Hindu activists and arrested nine people.

Hindu activists forced their way into a Protestant prayer service inside Satprakashan Sanchar Kendra, a Catholic media center owned and managed by the Society of Divine Word.

When police arrived, the Hindu activists complained that the Christians were involved in mass religious conversion despite the fact it was a simple prayer gathering.

Similar incidents have been reported from other parts of the state, where Christians are accused of violating the anti-conversion law “even when someone is helped out of charity,” said a Christian leader.

Christians account for less than 1 percent of the state's population of more than 70 million, while the national average is 2.3 percent of 1.3 billion people in the country.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown but retains night curfew
Another Sikh shot dead in Pakistan
Another Sikh shot dead in Pakistan
Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage
Pakistan PM Khan's conversion comments cause outrage
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.