News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian police file ‘cheating’ case against Jabalpur bishop

Move comes after a sexual assault case against a Catholic school principal in the diocese collapses

Activists and members representing the Christian community display placards as they take part in a peaceful protest rally against what they claim is an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb. 19

Activists and members representing the Christian community display placards as they take part in a peaceful protest rally against what they claim is an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb. 19. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 24, 2023 09:53 AM GMT

Updated: March 24, 2023 11:23 AM GMT

Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have registered a criminal case of cheating against Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur, a charge that a diocesan official dismissed as “totally false.”

The case against the bishop comes close on the heels of the falling apart of a purported sexual assault case against a Catholic school principal in the Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society Higher Secondary School in Junwani, a village in the state’s Dindori district.

Church officials said both cases show that the Church is being targeted by local authorities.   

“We have charged the bishop with cheating, other crimes for abuses, neglect among other things,” said Dhiraj Raj, an inspector at Samnapur police station in Dindori district where the case was registered.

The case was registered on March 22 based on a complaint by an official from the education department under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021, he told UCA News on March 24.

Raj refused to reveal any further details and said the police will probe the claims against the prelate.

"Child rights panel officials have been desperately carrying out inspections"

“It is a fabricated case. We will fight it legally and prove the innocence of our bishop,” Father Abraham Thazhathedath, vicar general of the diocese told UCA News.

Another Church official who did not want to be named said the fresh case against the bishop is to further target Catholic institutions after parents and students in Junwani village denied “the concocted sexual assault story.”

The Catholic school has been in the eye of a storm since March 3 following a surprise inspection by members of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

“Child rights panel officials have been desperately carrying out inspections in Christian schools and hostels, and are trying to find fault with everything that we do,” the Church official told UCA News.

Thazhathedath said the Church has nothing to hide and all its educational activities were in the public domain.

Nam Singh Yadav, the principal of the diocesan school and hostel in Junwani village was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 7 following an allegation that he had sexually assaulted eight minor girls.

The police also made a Catholic priest, nun and a male member of staff parties to the case, however, nobody else has been arrested yet after the students and parents openly denied the allegation against the principal as false.

Among the eight girls five have already demanded action against officials of the child rights panel who searched the girls’ hostel in a late night raid.

The parents have questioned the officials' conduct for taking their girls at night to government-run accommodation without their consent.

The rights panel tried justifying its actions by citing an allegation by a Grade 11 student that the principal had touched her inappropriately, but her relatives clarified that no such thing happened.

Many Christian institutions such as schools, hostels, and orphanages in Madhya Pradesh have witnessed increased inspections from the child rights panel followed by the filing of criminal cases under some pretext or the other.

Christians make up 0.29 percent of the state’s 72 million people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon
Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass
Filipino student invites Catholics' wrath with 'sacrilegious act' Filipino student invites Catholics' wrath with 'sacrilegious act'
Chinese bishop wants Catholics to abandon 'undergound' Church Chinese bishop wants Catholics to abandon 'undergound' Church
Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps
3 dead, 6 hurt as Myanmar military bombs village 3 dead, 6 hurt as Myanmar military bombs village
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Vicariate of Savannakhet

Apostolic Vicariate of Savannakhet

In a land area of 48,100 square kilometres, the vicariate's territory covers two civil provinces: Khammouan and

Read more
Archdiocese of Mandalay

Archdiocese of Mandalay

Mandalay archdiocese is located in the central part of Myanmar. It covers about 76,774 square kilometers and comprises

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xining

Apostolic Prefecture of Xining

The Apostolic Prefecture of Xining is a Latin Catholic pre-diocesan jurisdiction in central China. It is

Read more
Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Pangkalpinang diocese is based in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital of Bangka-Belitung. Its territory includes the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.