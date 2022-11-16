News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian police book Christians for alleged forced conversion

The case was made out against 10 people after surprise inspection at a Protestant Mission-run orphanage in Madhya Pradesh

A news item in a local Hindi language newspaper alleging religious conversion at an orphanage run by the Mid India Christian Service was shared by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on his Twitter handle

A news item in a local Hindi language newspaper alleging religious conversion at an orphanage run by the Mid India Christian Service was shared by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on his Twitter handle. (Photo: Twitter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 16, 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Updated: November 16, 2022 10:29 AM GMT

Police in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have initiated a probe against 10 Protestant Christians for alleged violation of a state law that criminalizes religious conversion.

The complaint was filed by Priyank Kanoongo, chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after an inspection at an orphanage for children in Damoh district on Nov. 13

Makson Massey, manager of the Mid India Christian Service told UCA News on Nov. 16 that a team led by Kanoongo conducted a surprise search at their mission institutions including the orphanage and a Bible college.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Close to 50 people including 30 police personnel took along a 17-year-old boy. Kanoongo later alleged that the boy was from the tribal-dominated Dindori district and was being trained to become a pastor at the facility.

He said the boy had been trafficked to Damoh and filed a case against 10 Christians working in the mission.

A senior police official told UCA News that the investigation is on but refused to divulge any further details, saying “please wait until its completion.”

Massey, however, denied the allegation. He said there is no such attempt to traffic or convert anyone. The boy was staying in a mission facility of his free will and also with the permission of his parents.

The parents of the boy had given an affidavit to the effect to the police team, exposing the false complaint by Kanoongo, he claimed.

The statutory body headed by Kanoongo is been used to target Christians and their institution engaged in taking care of orphans, the Christian leaders said.

Kanoongo had on Nov. 8, 2021, conducted a surprise inspection of a Catholic-run girls’ hostel in Intkheri village in Raisen district under the Sagar diocese.

The team, consisting solely of men, entered the girls’ dormitory and searched their belongings and charged the hostel authorities with promoting Christianity after finding copies of the Bible.

The hostel authorities though informed him that the Bible copies belonged to Christian students, but he refused to listen.

The search was carried out when the students were in school and the team did not even bother to take statements from them to verify if they were made to read the Bible and convert to Christianity.

He also later released a video of the inspection on social media and tried to generate unnecessary controversy.

“It is unfortunate that a statutory body meant to help us improve the conditions of orphan children is being used to frame us under the guise of religious conversion,” said a Christian leader who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Christians from the Mid India Christian Service called on Damoh district Superintendent of Police D R Tenivaar and appealed for a fair probe.

Christians make up less than one percent of 71 million people in Madhya Pradesh.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Manila fire leaves 5 dead, hundreds homeless Manila fire leaves 5 dead, hundreds homeless
Christians demand justice for Lao pastor’s murder Christians demand justice for Lao pastor’s murder
Sri Lankan religious leaders oppose cannabis cultivation Sri Lankan religious leaders oppose cannabis cultivation
Indian police book Christians for alleged forced conversion Indian police book Christians for alleged forced conversion
China jails Christian poet, wife for backing HK democracy China jails Christian poet, wife for backing HK democracy
Myanmar bishop calls for low-key festive season Myanmar bishop calls for low-key festive season
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.