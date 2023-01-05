News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church

The arrested, including some pro-Hindu leaders, were remanded into judicial custody, police said

Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church

The inside of Sacred Heart Church in Narayanpur district of India’s Chhattisgarh state, which was attacked on Jan. 2 after a clash between indigenous people following animist religion and those following the Christian faith. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter, Bhopal

By UCA News reporter, Bhopal

Published: January 05, 2023 11:28 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2023 11:30 AM GMT

Police in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh have arrested 10 persons in connection with the vandalism of a Catholic church in a village and beefed up security for the damaged church and other Catholic institutions in its vicinity.

“We have provided round-the-clock police protection to the church and a school in its compound," says Sadanand Kumar, Superintendent of police, the top police official in the sectarian violence-hit Narayanpur district.

“We have registered four different cases against the violence in the Sacred Heart Church and other institutions in its campus and subsequent violence and arrested ten persons,” the top police official told UCA News on Jan. 5, two days after the violence.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The arrested people have been remanded in judicial custody. They include leaders of the prominent pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which runs the federal government.

The state government is run by the Congress party, the BJP’s arch-rival, which swears by secular ideals.

An unruly mob of indigenous people armed with sticks, iron roads and axes marched into the compound of Sacred Heart Church on Jan. 2 and broke open its main door.

The attackers smashed the church’s glass windows and destroyed the church’s altar, crucifix and statues, besides smashing the furniture.

They also destroyed the Marian Grotto demolishing the statue of Mother Mary and the presbytery, guest rooms and stole nearly half a million rupees before they left the spot.

They also tried to force them into Church-run Vishwadeep High School on the same campus, however, police there foiled their attempt.

At least 1,000 students and their teachers were inside the school campus at the time of the violence.

The violence is seen as retaliation for the injuries suffered when two groups of indigenous people -- those following the animist religion and Christians -- fought. 

Both groups have been at loggerheads for some time. But the enmity took an aggressive turn a few months ago when animists began using violence to drive out their Christian brethren from the villages of the district.

More than 1,000 indigenous Christians were forced to leave their home and took shelter in other places in the district, Christian leaders say.

Police said they are trying to establish normalcy in the area.

“We have asked the school management to reopen. We have made all security arrangements for the safety of students,” said a police officer.

The district education department also has written to the school authorities to reopen the school.

School principal Father Jomon Devasia said they are “considering opening the school” in the background of the education department’s demand and the police assurance.

“Now the situation is normal with no fresh violence,” said Father Devasia, also the parish priest of the Sacred Heart Church.

The priest told UCA News on Jan. 5 that different groups associated with the right-wing Hindu groups have called a closure strike in the Bastar region of the state, which includes the Narayanpur district.

Meanwhile, the National Lawyers Forum of Religious and Priests (NLFRP) from the Catholic Church filed a complaint with the National Commission for Minorities, a federal statutory body empowered to safeguard the interests of minorities.

Their petition has demanded action against those who attacked the church. It also sought action against those responsible for violence against Christians in the state’s Narayanpur and Kodagaon districts for the past couple of months.

Forum convenor Jesuit Father A. Santhanam, a practicing lawyer in Tamil Nadu high court in southern India, said the immediate task is to establish peace. “Violence will only lead to violence,” he said.

Christians make up less than two percent of the close to 30 million people of the state, a majority of whom are Hindu or practice the tribal faith.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing
Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion
Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines
Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church
South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican
Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Changting

Diocese of Changting

Changting, situated in the western Fujian province, is the fifth-largest county of the province. It has a population of

Read more
Diocese of Udon Thani

Diocese of Udon Thani

Udon Thani diocese covers 50,046 square kilometers and includes Thailand's civil provinces of Udon Thani, Nongkhai,

Read more
Diocese of Nashik

Diocese of Nashik

In a land area of 57,592 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil revenue districts of Nashik, Dhule,

Read more
Diocese of Asansol

Diocese of Asansol

Asansol is a city in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is the second largest and most populated city of West Bengal

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.