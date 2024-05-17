News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian PM claims he pursued Netanyahu to stop bombing during Ramadan

Narendra Modi also recalled the incident of his flying to Palestine through Jordan, escorted by Israeli flight attendants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with India Today TV channel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with India Today TV channel. (Photo: narendramodi.in)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: May 17, 2024 11:34 AM GMT
Updated: May 17, 2024 11:47 AM GMT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brushing aside allegations of being anti-Muslim during a crucial election time in India, claimed that he influenced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop bombing in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

"It was the month of Ramzan. So, I sent my special envoy to Israel and asked him to convey and explain to the prime minister [Netanyahu] that at least not carry out bombings in Gaza during Ramzan. They [Israel] made every effort to follow it, but in the end, there was a fight for two or three days,” Modi said in an interview with India Today TV channel.

"Here, you keep on cornering me on the Muslim issue, but I didn't publicize it," he said.

Critics often accuse Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of speaking hate against Muslims as they pursue their sectarian politics, seeking votes to champion the cause of India's majority Hindus.

Modi highlighted that some other countries also tried to speak to Israel to stop the bombings. "They may have got the results too. I also tried," he added.

Modi said he doesn't believe in token secularism, implying that some former prime ministers did so.

He said it was a custom for an Indian leader visiting Israel to visit Palestine, too. "But I refused to do it," Modi said, adding that he conducted standalone visits to Israel and Palestine.

The prime minister recalled the incident of his flying to Palestine through Jordan.

"When the president of Jordan, a direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad, came to know that I was going to Palestine over [the airspace of Jordan], he told me, 'Modi ji, you cannot go like this. You are my guest and will use my helicopter,'" he said.

"I went to his home for dinner, but the helicopter was from Jordan, the destination was Palestine, and I was escorted by Israeli flight attendants. All three are different, but for Modi, they all came together in the sky. I believe all this happens when your intentions are good," he maintained.

Modi also denied he ever practiced sectarian or religion-based politics.

“Imagine 700 people live in a village and a hundred beneficiaries of a certain scheme. I believe the 100 people should get it irrespective of their caste... there should not be any discrimination in governance,” he said.

The prime minister said he and his party have "not done Hindu-Muslim anywhere.” 

"I am explaining to the Muslims that they [the opposition Congress party] are making a fool out of you for 75 years...,” Modi said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

In July 2017, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, although both have had diplomatic relations for the past three decades.

In the past, however, the relationship has always been a balancing act, given India's sizable Muslim population and the country's dependence on oil imports from Arab countries and Iran.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Luy Gonzaga Nguyen Hung Vi of Kon Tum, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Athanasius Rethna Swamy of Ahmedabad , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay, Myanmar
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Anthony Weradet Chaiseri of Tharae-Nongsaeng, Thailand
Read More...
Latest News
Indonesian bishops to champion social issues
Indonesian bishops to champion social issues
'AI vs AI’: No conflict is worth human annihilation
'AI vs AI’: No conflict is worth human annihilation
Indian PM claims he pursued Netanyahu to stop bombing during Ramadan
Indian PM claims he pursued Netanyahu to stop bombing during Ramadan
Catholic religious in India to collaborate for better future
Catholic religious in India to collaborate for better future
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.