News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur

Narendra Modi claims the situation is improving in the strife-torn northeastern state

Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark the country's 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15. (Photo by Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 15, 2023 10:47 AM GMT

Updated: August 15, 2023 10:53 AM GMT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again reassured the nation that peace will be restored in the sectarian violence-hit Manipur state.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15, Modi said the federal and state governments are making all efforts to restore peace in the northeastern state.

“The nation is with Manipur,” the Indian prime minister said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He claimed the situation was improving and urged the people of Manipur to build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days.

“Many people lost their lives and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days there are reports of peace,” he claimed.

Speaking in Parliament on Aug. 10, Modi had assured the people of the country that “peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence.”

The prime minister and his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been accused by their political opponents of fomenting divisions in Manipur and other states for electoral gains.

India will hold general elections early next year.

“We welcome the gesture from the prime minister,” Minakshi Singh, a Christian activist told UCA News on Aug 15.

Singh who is general secretary of Unity in Compassion, a charity organization based in the northern Uttar Pradesh state, said what is happening in Manipur has shaken the country and all its people irrespective of religion, caste, or creed.

“We hope the federal and state governments may speed up the peace process as has been promised by Modi,” she said.

Father Denzil Fernandes, former executive director of Indian Social Institute, New Delhi, said the prime minister’s assurance to the nation is a big statement but “the damage has been already done in the state.”

He said Manipur’s people, political leaders, government and even security forces had been divided by the violence.

“How will the peace process work is a big question. Restoring confidence among the people will be a huge challenge,” the priest said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Aug. 13 said the violence in Manipur was “a direct result of a particular type of politics of hatred and anger.”

“Everyone has to come together to not only help Manipur heal but also ensure this new unpleasant type of politics does not spread and is stopped in its tracks,” the opposition parliamentarian said.

Among Manipur’s 3.2 million people, 53 percent are Hindus, mostly Meiteis, and Christians form 41 percent, most of them Kuki tribals.

The violence broke out on May 3 after the predominantly-Christian tribal communities opposed a Manipur High Court order for granting tribal status to the influential Meitei community, which could have enabled it to claim the benefits of India’s affirmative action program.

The deadly violence resulted in the killings of 190 people while displacing thousands of people. The violent mobs raped several women and burnt entire villages, houses, churches and temples.

Media reports say the state government has started the rehabilitation process with the first batch of prefabricated houses getting ready to shelter 3,000 families displaced by the ethnic violence.

Many of those affected by the strife have been sheltering in the temporary relief camps and even the jungles for more than three months.

"We are racing against time to complete the state government's initiative as soon as possible," P. Brojendro, the superintendent of police of Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited, which has undertaken the project, told news agency PTI.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
ISAAC GOMES
It's like the holding up the promise of Aacchey Din since 2014 and crediting each Indian citizen with black money recovered from Swiss Bank! The whole sumtotal of his Independence Day Homily was soliciting another term in 2024 where the underlying thought was promises by politicians are made not to be kept.
Reply

Latest News

'Are you with the pope,' Vatican delegate asks Indian Church 'Are you with the pope,' Vatican delegate asks Indian Church
Police brutality leaves 20 hurt in Indonesia’s Papua Police brutality leaves 20 hurt in Indonesia’s Papua
Special Military Operation and Peace Special Military Operation and Peace
Vatican delegate's deportaion from India demanded Vatican delegate's deportaion from India demanded
Dozens feared dead in Myanmar landslides Dozens feared dead in Myanmar landslides
Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Punalur

Diocese of Punalur

Punalur diocese is located in the southern Kerala. It is one of the oldest Catholic centers. The diocese is bound in

Read more
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Diocese of Dumaguete

Diocese of Dumaguete

In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros

Read more
Diocese of Niigata

Diocese of Niigata

In a land area of 4,737,997 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Akita, Yamagata and Niigata

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.