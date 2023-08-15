Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur

Narendra Modi claims the situation is improving in the strife-torn northeastern state

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark the country's 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15. (Photo by Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again reassured the nation that peace will be restored in the sectarian violence-hit Manipur state.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15, Modi said the federal and state governments are making all efforts to restore peace in the northeastern state.

“The nation is with Manipur,” the Indian prime minister said.

He claimed the situation was improving and urged the people of Manipur to build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days.

“Many people lost their lives and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days there are reports of peace,” he claimed.

Speaking in Parliament on Aug. 10, Modi had assured the people of the country that “peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence.”

The prime minister and his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been accused by their political opponents of fomenting divisions in Manipur and other states for electoral gains.

India will hold general elections early next year.

“We welcome the gesture from the prime minister,” Minakshi Singh, a Christian activist told UCA News on Aug 15.

Singh who is general secretary of Unity in Compassion, a charity organization based in the northern Uttar Pradesh state, said what is happening in Manipur has shaken the country and all its people irrespective of religion, caste, or creed.

“We hope the federal and state governments may speed up the peace process as has been promised by Modi,” she said.

Father Denzil Fernandes, former executive director of Indian Social Institute, New Delhi, said the prime minister’s assurance to the nation is a big statement but “the damage has been already done in the state.”

He said Manipur’s people, political leaders, government and even security forces had been divided by the violence.

“How will the peace process work is a big question. Restoring confidence among the people will be a huge challenge,” the priest said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Aug. 13 said the violence in Manipur was “a direct result of a particular type of politics of hatred and anger.”

“Everyone has to come together to not only help Manipur heal but also ensure this new unpleasant type of politics does not spread and is stopped in its tracks,” the opposition parliamentarian said.

Among Manipur’s 3.2 million people, 53 percent are Hindus, mostly Meiteis, and Christians form 41 percent, most of them Kuki tribals.

The violence broke out on May 3 after the predominantly-Christian tribal communities opposed a Manipur High Court order for granting tribal status to the influential Meitei community, which could have enabled it to claim the benefits of India’s affirmative action program.

The deadly violence resulted in the killings of 190 people while displacing thousands of people. The violent mobs raped several women and burnt entire villages, houses, churches and temples.

Media reports say the state government has started the rehabilitation process with the first batch of prefabricated houses getting ready to shelter 3,000 families displaced by the ethnic violence.

Many of those affected by the strife have been sheltering in the temporary relief camps and even the jungles for more than three months.

"We are racing against time to complete the state government's initiative as soon as possible," P. Brojendro, the superintendent of police of Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited, which has undertaken the project, told news agency PTI.

