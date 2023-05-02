News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian pastors arrested, released over 'conversion' allegation

Hindu nationalist outfit disrupts Sunday prayer meeting in Chhattisgarh, police take action against Christians

Indian pastors arrested, released over 'conversion' allegation

Indian Christians protest against the rising violence against their co-religionists in the central state of Chhattisgarh, in New Delhi on Jan. 8. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 02, 2023 11:25 AM GMT

Updated: May 02, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Ten pastors in a central Indian state have been released after they were arrested following allegations by a radical Hindu outfit that they were involved in religious conversion activities.

Around 25 Christians along with 10 pastors had assembled for Sunday prayers in Amleshwar village in the central state of Chhattisgarh on April 30 when nearly 100 men belonging to the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist outfit, barged in and stopped them, Arun Pannalal, president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, told UCA News on May 2.

The place they had gathered for prayers is the residence of a Christian dentist. Still, the police arrested the pastors and released them in the evening on the same day, Pannalal added.

The pastors were accused of indulging in religious conversion and threatened inside the police station by the Bajrang Dal activists, Pannalal added.

Ankush Barayiekar, who attended the Sunday prayer meeting, told UCA News, “This is not the first time Christians were being attacked by the Bajrang Dal." 

He said that Hindu neighbors of the dentist had objected to the prayer service in the past and seemed to have sought the services of the Hindu radicals to achieve their objective. 

"Police asked the pastors why they were holding prayers at a private residence and even beat up some of the pastors who had to be treated at a local hospital," Barayiekar alleged.

Vinay Sahu, the dentist in whose house the prayer meeting was held, told the local media that “the Bajrang Dal had carried out a similar attack in 2021.”

"We do not use loudspeakers and caused no noise pollution, but fail to understand the reason behind the animosity of some people toward us," Sahu reportedly said.

Abhishek Pallava, superintendent of police of Durg district, in whose jurisdiction Amleshwar village is located, termed it “a small incident” and said the issue has been resolved.

However, Pannalal said he was thinking of moving the court seeking a directive to the police to take action against the Bajrang Dal. for disrupting and attacking Christians while they were praying.

He said that attack was part of the ongoing campaign by radical Hindu outfits to force Christians in Chhattisgarh to give up Christianity and adopt Hinduism.

At the beginning of this year, Christians were attacked in Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts in the central state. Over 1,000 tribal Christians, including pregnant women, children and aged persons, were forced to flee their villages.

Christians in Chhattisgarh make up less than 2 percent of its 30 million people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos trade plastics for rice to tackle pollution Filipinos trade plastics for rice to tackle pollution
The fading Japanese Church, the growing Church in Japan The fading Japanese Church, the growing Church in Japan
Probe against Indian Protestant ex-bishop widens Probe against Indian Protestant ex-bishop widens
Indian pastors arrested, released over 'conversion' allegation Indian pastors arrested, released over 'conversion' allegation
HK bishop clarifies ‘loving one’s country and Church’ remark HK bishop clarifies ‘loving one’s country and Church’ remark
China steps up use of exit bans under Xi China steps up use of exit bans under Xi
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

The Military Ordinariate of Indonesia is a military ordinariate of the Roman Catholic Church. Immediately subject to

Read more
Diocese of Nancheng

Diocese of Nancheng

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nancheng is a diocese located in the city of Nancheng in

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

In a land area of about 74,195 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Bolikhamxai, Houaphan, Vientiane and

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.