Indian pastors arrested, released over 'conversion' allegation

Hindu nationalist outfit disrupts Sunday prayer meeting in Chhattisgarh, police take action against Christians

Indian Christians protest against the rising violence against their co-religionists in the central state of Chhattisgarh, in New Delhi on Jan. 8. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

Ten pastors in a central Indian state have been released after they were arrested following allegations by a radical Hindu outfit that they were involved in religious conversion activities.

Around 25 Christians along with 10 pastors had assembled for Sunday prayers in Amleshwar village in the central state of Chhattisgarh on April 30 when nearly 100 men belonging to the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist outfit, barged in and stopped them, Arun Pannalal, president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, told UCA News on May 2.

The place they had gathered for prayers is the residence of a Christian dentist. Still, the police arrested the pastors and released them in the evening on the same day, Pannalal added.

The pastors were accused of indulging in religious conversion and threatened inside the police station by the Bajrang Dal activists, Pannalal added.

Ankush Barayiekar, who attended the Sunday prayer meeting, told UCA News, “This is not the first time Christians were being attacked by the Bajrang Dal."

He said that Hindu neighbors of the dentist had objected to the prayer service in the past and seemed to have sought the services of the Hindu radicals to achieve their objective.

"Police asked the pastors why they were holding prayers at a private residence and even beat up some of the pastors who had to be treated at a local hospital," Barayiekar alleged.

Vinay Sahu, the dentist in whose house the prayer meeting was held, told the local media that “the Bajrang Dal had carried out a similar attack in 2021.”

"We do not use loudspeakers and caused no noise pollution, but fail to understand the reason behind the animosity of some people toward us," Sahu reportedly said.

Abhishek Pallava, superintendent of police of Durg district, in whose jurisdiction Amleshwar village is located, termed it “a small incident” and said the issue has been resolved.

However, Pannalal said he was thinking of moving the court seeking a directive to the police to take action against the Bajrang Dal. for disrupting and attacking Christians while they were praying.

He said that attack was part of the ongoing campaign by radical Hindu outfits to force Christians in Chhattisgarh to give up Christianity and adopt Hinduism.

At the beginning of this year, Christians were attacked in Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts in the central state. Over 1,000 tribal Christians, including pregnant women, children and aged persons, were forced to flee their villages.

Christians in Chhattisgarh make up less than 2 percent of its 30 million people.

